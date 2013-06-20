Sohonet Launches New Service in Singapore

(London, UK) Sohonet - the leading expert in connectivity and data management for the media and entertainment industry - is pleased to announce the availability of Sohonet's renowned Sohonet Media Network in Singapore as part of its significant expansion program.

Asia is a key territory for Sohonet. It has the fastest growing economy in the world and is quickly become a significant center for media companies, visual effects facilities and post-production houses. Singapore is an ideal location for multi-national media companies, broadcasters, and an ideal launch point for Sohonet to expand into greater Asia.

The continuing globalization of the media industry means that media companies based in Singapore require the same quality of connectivity and service offerings that are available to customers throughout Europe, North America, Canada, Australian and New Zealand.

Sohonet will offer a range of local and international connectivity options including dedicated, private bandwidth between Singapore, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York and London, as well infrastructure services like secure file transfer, production quality storage as service, and high performance compute clusters. These services are provided through Sohonet's simple to use community web portal, the Sohonet Hub, which ties infrastructure and service layers together.

Sohonet recently received their telecommunications license from the Info-Communications Development Authority of Singapore, making the Sohonet Media Network currently available to customers in Singapore.

Dave Scammell, Sohonet CEO said, "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our network to Singapore and look forward to engaging with local Singapore media companies to fulfill their networking and infrastructure service requirements to ensure they can truly become part of the growing global media community."

After ten years with Sohonet in Australia and New Zealand, local Director for ANZ and Asia, David Edgar, will be the driving force in deploying the Sohonet Media Network in Singapore. Edgar stated, "It has always been our plan to grow the network out from ANZ to Asia and then back to the UK to complete our global diversity and we are really excited about the opportunity to work with new customers in this region. Singapore is the ideal first step for Sohonet and a natural progression from Sydney. Many of the people we've spoken to consider the importance of having a reliable, predictable network as a key business requirement for effective global working."

Sohonet was launched at Broadcast Asia 2013 by Sohonet's CTO, Ben Roeder after finalizing the technical deployment.

About Sohonet

Sohonet is a leading global expert in connectivity and data management services for the media and entertainment industry. Fully independent, with over 15 years media expertise, Sohonet offers a range of connectivity, data management, storage and compute solutions that enable clients to manage store and transfer valuable and critical content quickly, securely and effectively - all backed up by unrivalled technical support. Our Sohonet Media Network is the largest and most established private, high-performance network for the media industry connecting the leading studios, production and post-production facilities across the globe.

Sohonet continues to forge strong partnerships within the broadcast and film industry, supporting organizations such as the British Film Institute (BFI), SIGGRAPH, VES Awards and the Director's Guild Trust and Director's Guild of Great Britain. Its QC Solution plays an integral part in the complicated submission process for both the VES Awards and SIGGRAPH Awards for the past four years.

