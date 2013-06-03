Harmonic Powers Virgin Media's MPEG-DASH Trial

Live Demo of the Dynamic Adaptive Streaming Workflow Featuring Harmonic ProMedia Multiscreen Solutions Will be on Display at ANGA COM 2013

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 3, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Virgin Media, the first provider of all four broadband, TV, mobile phone, and home phone services in the U.K., has deployed Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Suite for a trial of the new Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH) protocol. Utilizing Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time transcoder and ProMedia Package stream packager in its innovations research headend facility in London, Virgin Media can deliver more efficient and cost-effective high-quality broadcasts to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes, and other IP-connected devices. A live demo of the MPEG-DASH workflow will be showcased at the Harmonic stand S10 located in Hall 10.1 at ANGA COM 2013, June 4-6, in Cologne, Germany.

Dale Barnes, director of advanced technologies and innovation at Virgin Media said, "As part of an integrated headend solution, Harmonic's ProMedia Suite optimizes multiscreen delivery by eliminating the need to separately encode, encrypt, store, and transport each piece of video content to ensure compatibility with multiple HTTP delivery formats. The demo at ANGA COM will highlight the operational efficiencies achieved by implementing an MPEG-DASH-based workflow for next-generation multiscreen services converging on one ABR format, and unifying multiscreen delivery for tablets, PCs, and smartphones, in addition to set-top boxes and Smart TVs."

Harmonic's ProMedia Live transcodes MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC H.264 content to multiple high-quality adaptive bit-rate streams optimized for the Virgin Media MPEG-DASH service. In addition, ProMedia Live efficiently handles metadata information such as language, captions, and ad signaling upon input and output. ProMedia Live is integrated with Harmonic's ProMedia Package, streamlining encapsulation and encryption processes. Completely software-based, the flexible, high-performance solution can scale to support hundreds of simultaneous streams, simplifying the deployment of the multiscreen services.

"Harmonic is a leading member of the DASH Industry Forum and has participated in numerous MPEG-DASH trials and the first commercial service over the last year. We're excited to partner with Virgin Media in supporting the industry's most advanced standard for streaming multimedia content," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Harmonic. "Attendees at ANGA COM 2013 are encouraged to stop by the booth to witness the future of multiscreen delivery."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media is the first provider of all four broadband, TV, mobile phone, and home phone services in the UK. The company delivers ultrafast broadband connections to over half of all UK homes, with speeds of up to 120Mb, and is expanding this cable network -- the result of a multi-billion pound investment -- to reach thousands more people across the country.

Virgin Media has developed the most advanced interactive television service, bringing together broadcast TV, thousands of hours of on demand programming and the best of the web in a single set-top box powered by TiVo. The company was the first to offer HD TV and 3D on demand to millions of UK households. Virgin Media also operates the most popular virtual mobile network in the UK which, when launched, was the world's first such mobile phone service. It is also one of the largest fixed-line home phone providers in the country.

Virgin Media Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and the London Stock Exchange (VMED). For more information, go to www.virginmedia.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that ProMedia products neither meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as more efficient and cost-effective high-quality broadcasts and high-performance scalability, which simplifies the deployment of multiscreen services.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.