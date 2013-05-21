ANGA COM 2013 Exhibitor Preview From Harmonic

ANGA COM 2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Harmonic -- Hall 10.1, Stand S10

The worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, Harmonic Inc. provides powerful video infrastructure solutions that offer performance, versatility, and reliability essential for the production and delivery of high-value video services in the multiscreen environment.

At ANGA COM 2013, Harmonic will showcase NSG(TM) Pro, the industry's first true Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) designed to help cable operators meet the growing subscriber demand for bandwidth-intensive services such as HD VOD and data. Harmonic will also demonstrate new enhancements including HEVC and Ultra HD support to the award-winning ProMedia(TM) family of multiscreen solutions.

Executive Presentation

At ANGA COM 2013, Harmonic's Director of Pre-Sales and Solution Architecture David Whitehead will be a featured presenter at the "CCAP -- A Status Report" technology panel, June 5, from 2-3:15 p.m. During the presentation, "Fundamental CCAP," Whitehead will define CCAP, outline its fundamental features, and explain the platform's role in resolving key infrastructure challenges for the cable industry.

Key Products

NSG(TM) Pro CCAP Solution

Harmonic's NSG(TM) Pro CCAP solution offers high-density universal edgeQAM capabilities and an easy upgrade path to future integrated cable modem termination system (CMTS) capabilities, streamlining the transition to an all-IP infrastructure. Through industry-leading QAM density and the ability to converge linear video, VOD, and data onto a single system, NSG Pro enables cable operators to transition smoothly to a full CCAP and an all-IP infrastructure, while minimizing operational expenses, power requirements, and rack space requirements.

ProMedia(TM) Family of Multiscreen Solutions

At ANGA COM 2013, Harmonic will demonstrate its ProMedia(TM) Suite of software and appliance solutions engineered to optimize video production workflows for live and high-volume VOD multiscreen applications. New features include HEVC and Ultra HD support, increased synergy with the Harmonic MediaGrid(TM) shared storage system, and support for closed captioning, regional blackouts, and Nielsen ID3 tagging.

The addition of HEVC and Ultra HD support to the ProMedia family continues Harmonic's market leadership position in implementing new standards. By providing up to 50 percent better compression efficiency than H.264, HEVC helps alleviate bandwidth constraints and enables the delivery of higher resolution video to multiple screens. Additionally, ProMedia Xpress also supports the emerging Ultra HD format for VOD applications. HEVC and AVC transcoding of Ultra HD on ProMedia Xpress leverages Harmonic's MicroGrid(TM) parallel-computing technology to achieve remarkable transcoding speed, allowing Harmonic customers to unlock the bandwidth and video quality advantages of 4K and Ultra HD content in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/NSGPro.zip

Caption: NSG(TM) Pro CCAP Solution

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/ProMedia.zip

Caption: ProMedia(TM) Software Suite

