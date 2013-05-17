Turn Your Computer Screen Into a Movie Set With iStopMotion 3.1

Puchheim, Germany – May 17, 2013 –iStopMotion 3.1, the latest upgrade to Boinx Software’s award-winning stop motion animation software, now includes a Screen Capture feature, requested by many users. Artists can easily capture frames from the screen to create stop motion animations or timelapse movies by pairing the software with illustration programs such as Photoshop or InDesign, or any other app, for example, to document the creation of a drawing. They can then export movies in Apple® ProRes format (if the codec is installed), and import directly into Final Cut Pro® X for further editing, without the need to transcode. iStopMotion 3.1 continues to be perfected with bug fixes for better functionality.

“The iStopMotion screen capture feature is exceptional. It is a real pleasure to watch the application in action,” comments Cody Creed, an art teacher from Manitoba, Canada who tested out the new screen capture capability in iStopMotion 3.1. “As an artist, I wish to share my process. This feature makes it easy to show how I create images from scratch in a dynamic and interesting way. I also find it works great in spaces. That way you can capture without the visual clutter of two applications at once. It has a great deal of potential, which will be realized when the art community gets their hands on it.”

Creed has been using both the Mac and iPad versions of iStopMotion in the classroom for years and has students animate things like scientific processes and current events. He says the interactivity and ability to see certain processes sped up in a stop motion animation helps students better understand certain concepts.

Watch "lunar oculus," a timelapse of a drawing Creed illustrated in Photoshop, recorded with iStopMotion 3.1.

“Investing in new features for iStopMotion always yields great returns in the form of incredible, new, creative stop motion movies or timelapse videos created by the users,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “I remember when I went to school, we were shown a timelapse of Picasso drawing, which was mesmerizing to watch. I am looking forward to seeing many other clever ways to use this new feature of iStopMotion for Mac.”

Charlie Collier, a 20-year-old Texas native, also uses iStopMotion for all of his stop motion animation needs. Most recently, he created a music video for singer/songwriter Lincoln Durham’s song “Ballad of a Prodigal Son,” using iStopMotion to animate handmade props and scenery perfectly to the music.

“I really like iStopMotion. It’s really helpful and that’s what I like about it – it’s not overly complicated, allows you to do some editing, and is effective without trying to be something it’s not,” says Collier. “You can import the audio track and see the waveform in the timeline. That was an awesome feature to have when I was animating Lincoln’s character to play along with the guitar. If it wasn’t for that feature, I’d be really angry.”

Watch “Ballad of a Prodigal Son,” and read more about Charlie’s creative process here.

iStopMotion 3.1 Pricing and Availability

iStopMotion 3.1 is now available both from the Mac App Store and the Boinx website for 49.99 USD or as a free update for existing v3 customers. iStopMotion 3.1 requires OS X 10.7.4 Lion or newer.

About iStopMotion

Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and timelapse capture, used by many thousands of parents, kids, teachers, brickfilmers, pro animators and anyone with an interest in this fascinating movie making technique. From tilt shift and color correction to creating high quality HD movies, iStopMotion is a comprehensive application for the Mac that makes it possible for users of all skill levels to create exciting stop motion animations. In 2011, Boinx Software added iStopMotion for iPad to its family of stop motion animation products. Whether you just want to spend a magical weekend with your kids or are a serious animator, now it's time to tell your story, frame by frame with iStopMotion.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac® platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and timelapse capture, used by many thousands of enthusiastic animators at home, in schools, in advertising agencies and professional animation studios. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards – “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006” – is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe for the iPad provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

