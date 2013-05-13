Tightrope Products at InfoComm 2013:

Upgrades to Carousel Digital Signage Series 250 and 320

At InfoComm 2013, Tightrope Media Systems will demonstrate upgrades to the 250 and 320 series of the Carousel Digital Signage system, all of which are now shipping. All Carousel Servers and player appliances include hardware enhancements and the newly released Carousel 6.3.4 software update, which provides support for H.264 live video streams (RTP and RTSP) via a streaming device such as VBrick and Visionary Solutions. The rack-mountable Carousel 320 and the VESA-mountable Carousel 250 series appliances now also support 1080p/30 video in H.264, as well as multiple video formats in 720p.

Upgraded components in the Carousel 320 series include HDMI, component, and composite TV inputs for live video, while the Carousel Solo 250 and Player 250 have the option to add a live TV input, either for HD or SD. Alternatively, Carousel users can send HD video streams directly to any Carousel player or Solo device.

Carousel remains the most intuitive and easy to use digital signage system in the market and features unlimited user/administration accounts and no per-user subscription or licensing fees.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Tightrope/Carousel250.zip

Photo Caption: The Player 250 is a VESA-mountable player/server

New Creative Packages for Digital Signage

Tightrope Professional Services has added new packages to its lineup, making it easier for customers and integrators to order and specify Carousel Digital Signage solutions. New creative packages include Wayfinding, Branded Channel, and Custom Carousel Channel.

The Wayfinding package is a branded, interactive solution that comprises Web-based wayfinding, directory software, and a content management system. The Branded Channel package consists of a logo, custom colors, a collection of icons, 12 standard templates, and three dynamic templates all based upon a company's current style guide. The Custom Carousel Channel package includes a channel design that is fully customized to the customer's brand and built from the ground up to include icons, 12 standard templates, and three dynamic templates.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Tightrope/DigitalSignage.zip

Photo Caption: Custom packages get digital signage projects up and running with ease

Company Quote

"InfoComm allows us to connect with our channel partners and better understand the changing needs of our customers. We look forward to showing off the latest enhancements to Tightrope's popular Carousel Digital Signage solutions that make it even easier to create and display exciting, dynamic content."

-- JJ Parker, CEO, Tightrope Media Systems

Company Profile:

Founded in 1997 and trusted by thousands of users worldwide, Tightrope Media Systems(TM) offers turnkey solutions for the digital signage and broadcast markets. Tightrope's award-winning digital signage solution, Carousel(TM), is a complete hardware and software solution for installations ranging from one display to thousands. Using an intuitive, Web-based interface, Carousel simplifies the creation, management, and delivery of content. The ZEPLAY instant replay platform for sports delivers slow-motion replays that have seen action on hundreds of hours of live production in the field. Finally, the industry-leading Cablecast(TM) family delivers complete automation for TV stations. With Cablecast servers and the Cablecast automation system, users can easily manage and automate their operations directly from a Web browser. Visit www.trms.com for more information.