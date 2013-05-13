Volicon Observer 7.0 Assures Compliance With Support for Latest Loudness Recommendations

Observer Digital Monitoring and Logging System Eases Compliance With New SCTE 197 'Spot Check' Recommendation and Revised ATSC A/85 RP

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- May 13, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that its Observer(R) digital video monitoring and logging systems are fully compliant with the industry's latest loudness recommendations and regulations: the newly released SCTE "spot check" (SCTE 197) loudness measurement recommendation and the FCC's newly revised ATSC A/85 recommended practice. With simultaneous 5.1 and 5.1 downmix measurements, BS.1770-3 compatibility, program log integration, dialog (anchor element) detection and loudness measurement, as well as integrated measurement A/V burn-in, the Observer allows the operator to perform spot checks easily and ensures full compliance with the new ATSC A/85 RP.

"The Observer's frame-accurate loudness monitoring fully integrates the test procedure, data analysis, and commercial identification sections from the spot check process. The choice of A/V recording and loudness analysis from the IP, ASI, QAM, or postSTB (s/pdif) interfaces allows the operator to perform the spot check process at any point in the chain quickly, accurately, and unambiguously," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "Additionally, by performing 5.1 and 5.1 stereo downmix loudness measurements simultaneously, the operator can ensure full compatibility with ATSC A/85. By monitoring the work of key standards and regulatory bodies and adapting continually to proposed changes, Volicon is well-positioned to incorporate essential loudness monitoring functionality into new and existing Observer systems. With this simple software upgrade to 7.0, we deliver on our future-proof promise to existing and new loudness customers."

The Volicon Observer product line is engineered to record aired A/V content (full frame rate) 24 hours a day, along with metadata and loudness measurements. Combining a compliance logger with loudness measurement enables Observer systems to serve as powerful tools for quickly identifying and resolving issues; preventing chronic issues; and, especially with measurement burn-in, providing a clear affidavit of compliance for regulators.

Reducing the spot check's complicated and laborious data collection and analysis requirements from days to just minutes, the Observer's loudness monitoring module allows users to speed through the process and quickly provide the requisite proof of compliance or violations. With the program log loudness measurement, the most granular (100 milliseconds) integration time, and incorporation of data analysis, providing proof of compliance or violation is as simple as marking in and out points and exporting a video clip with burned-in loudness data.

By implementing BS-1770-1/2/3, dialog level metering, and simultaneous 5.1 and 5.1 downmix loudness measurements, Volicon software for Observer enables media companies to adapt quickly, smoothly, and cost-effectively to this change in FCC-mandated loudness measurement specifications.

Further information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging technology is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.