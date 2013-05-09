Riedel Products at InfoComm 2013:

MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO Universal Video Cards

Riedel Communications has released a new universal video I/O card for the company's MediorNet Modular real-time network. Supporting a variety of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) optical transceivers, the MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards enable the flexible configuration of MediorNet systems for bidirectional transport of analog composite video, HDMI, DVI, and optical or coaxial SDI signals.

Ideal for environments including theaters, house of worship, hotels, convention centers, and stadiums, the MediorNet bidirectional video card brings added flexibility to Riedel's MediorNet Modular system. Depending on the SFP transceivers installed, the card can provide a combination of either four HD (1.5G) or two 1080p (3G) bidirectional video signals or analog video, HDMI, DVI, or optical SDI video I/O. HDMI I/Os employ self-locking mini HDMI connectors.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/MN-HDO-4IOUniversalCard3x4.zip

Photo Caption: MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO Universal Video Cards

Photo Description: The Riedel MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards make installations even more flexible.

Connect AVB

Riedel Communications has extended its line of AVB-capable products with the release of two new Connect AVB (Audio Video Bridging) interfaces, which enable the reliable real-time transport of analog or AES3/EBU digital audio over AVB-capable local area networks (LANs) with guaranteed quality of service.

The Connect AVB supports the transport of audio signals from equipment such as the Riedel Performer and Artist digital intercom systems on existing network infrastructures.

The Connect AVB modules can be used as throw-downs or with a Riedel Smart Rack system. The Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES. The Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/ConnectAVBC85x2.zip

Photo Caption: Connect AVB

Photo Description: The Riedel Connect AVB interfaces allow for easy AVB integration into Artist Digital Matrix Intercom infrastructure.

New Version 1.14 of MediorWorks Software

Riedel Communications has announced version 1.14 of its MediorWorks configuration, control, and monitoring software, which has been refined to enable even tighter integration between the company's real-time MediorNet and RockNet networks. This latest MediorWorks release will give users convenient access to all software configuration and control tools for both systems within a single application and window.

MediorWorks 1.14 not only consolidates control and configuration for Riedel real-time networks into a single interface, but also enables extended SNMP monitoring -- all while streamlining network setup and reducing cabling requirements. The software release also supports new capabilities such as audio de-embedding for Grass Valley(TM) camera signals, making it simpler for users to manage a greater range of functions and have greater control over signal flow.

Other Products on Display:

-RockNet Yamaha Console Interface

-RockNet Soundcraft Studer Interface Card

-RockNet Soundcraft SI Interface Card

-RockNet MADI Interface

-RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters

Company Quote:

"InfoComm is the premier show in North America for seeing systems integrators and customers in the pro A/V and entertainment markets. With our powerful communications and signal transport/distribution product lines, we are providing the fully integrated solutions that our customers demand."

-- Patti Gunnell, Riedel Entertainment Solutions Manager, North America

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.