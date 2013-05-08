NUGEN Audio Inks Distributor Deal in U.S. With Maine-Based Independent Audio

LEEDS, U.K. -- May 8, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has signed a distribution agreement with U.S. distributor Independent Audio. Based in Portland, Maine, Independent Audio will distribute NUGEN Audio's entire line of audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking tools to customers across the U.S.

"We're very glad to be working with NUGEN Audio because they develop and deliver extremely good post audio tools," said Fraser Jones, president of Independent Audio. "We serve a great many customers on the post-production side of the business who have been struggling with how to mix creatively for the new CALM legislation. The NUGEN loudness products will address that issue and be a strong complement to our existing range of post products."

Independent Audio exclusively distributes brands such as CEDAR Audio, Coles microphones, Merging Technologies, and Sonifex. Representing the NUGEN Audio brand fits with its business model of importing and distributing professional audio products from Europe with concentration on the United Kingdom.

"Independent Audio's roster of post-production customers is the ideal market for our products, which are well-suited to the post process because they help sound engineers focus on creativity rather than compliance," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "Our partnership with Independent Audio will make it easier to serve post customers in the U.S., and our loudness analysis and correction tools help fill a niche in Independent Audio's product lineup."

About Independent Audio

Independent Audio was founded in 1993 by Brit Fraser Jones, who saw an opportunity to launch cutting-edge European manufactured professional audio products that previously had no exposure in the U.S. marketplace. Jones established a network of premier pro audio dealers throughout the U.S. and introduced them to some very fine audio products. Independent Audio's business philosophy is to first take care of the customer by providing second-to-none service by providing demo equipment, loan equipment when customer equipment fails, training to provide customer with the best use of products, and unlimited technical support.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.