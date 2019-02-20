The Switch to Introduce Digital Media Delivery Service, Enhanced At-Home Offering and eSports Service Offering at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS — February 20, 2019 — The Switch, a global leader of managed, private cloud services that enhances live video productions anywhere in the world, will be showcasing its latest service offerings designed to support the evolving landscape of media at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas (BoothSU3714 or N1921). These innovative new services include The Switch Digital Connect, which greatly simplifies the syndication of targeted social media and over-the-top feeds, The Switch eSports, a service that extends The Switch’s cloud production and transmission to worldwide gaming events, as well as a greatly enhanced and highly flexible version of The Switch At-Home.

In addition to The Switch’s traditional exhibit location in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Switch will also be a featured exhibitor in NAB’s newly created Esports Experience in the North Hall. The Esports Experience will be the NAB Show’s biggest eSports and gaming pavilion to date and will allow attendees to take a deep dive into eSports branding, production and monetization.

“As the production of content continues to expand and evolve, The Switch is dedicated to developing innovative, value-added services that leverage our global network, which is already known for reliability, quality and reach,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO of The Switch. “We have spent much of the last year investing in new service offerings to support high-growth segments of the industry, cultivating strategic partnerships and launching products designed to increase our global reach and improve the workflows of our customers. We are excited to share these enhanced service offerings with the industry at this year’s NAB Show.”

In the last year, The Switch has transformed itself to become a global, full-service media solutions provider, capable of serving its customers in any segment of the media industry in any corner of the globe. The Switch also invested heavily in 2018 in international expansion, developing strategic partnerships, increasing its international sales team and launching The Switch Access, which allows anyone with a broadband internet connection to connect to The Switch network from anywhere in the world, no matter how remote the region.

The Switch eSports: The Switch offers a complete production, streaming and broadcast platform for managing, monitoring and delivering eSports content. We deliver high-definition, low-latency distribution in any format (IP, fiber, satellite) – from any venue in the world to anywhere in the world – for delivery to every streaming platform, social media outlet and traditional broadcaster around the globe. The Switch provides eSports customers broadcast quality at streaming pricing.

The Switch Digital Connect: Via The Switch Digital Media Connect, The Switch’s newest digital media delivery service offering, customers can seamlessly and simultaneously deliver live events to digital, social and over-the-top platforms.

The Switch At-Home: Built into every major sports venue in North America and connected to international and entertainment venues around the world, The Switch operates an extremely low-latency transmission network ideal for all sizes of remote productions, ranging from high-end sports and entertainment productions to smaller OTT events. At this year’s NAB show, The Switch will be demonstrating its newest at-home offering “Platform as a Service” (PaaS).

International Network: In the last year, The Switch has increased its international fiber connectivity to include China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Italy, UK, Germany and Australia. The company dramatically increased its satellite footprint through a partnership with Eutelsat and introduced The Switch Access, enabling anyone, anywhere, with a broadband internet connection to connect to The Switch network.

About The Switch

The Switch provides a managed, private cloud service that enhances live video production anywhere in the world. The company offers a scalable broadcast production and transmission platform that puts control exactly where the customer needs it: in their facilities, at The Switch or both. The Switch connects over 800 of the world’s largest content producers and distributors to each other and to professional sports and event venues and provides a unique meet-me point for seamlessly connecting media outlets, streaming platforms and Web services.