Sydney Lights of Christmas: a 10 Year Tradition

Sydney Lights of Christmas: a 10 Year Tradition

Author:
Publish date:

For many of those who observe Christmas, the ritual – doing the same thing every year – is an enormous part of the appeal. It’s what we look forward to. Those celebrating Christmas in Sydney, Australia are delighted that, for the tenth year in a row, AGB Events has produced its Lights of Christmas spectacular. It has become a Sydney tradition, and a much-anticipated event for families throughout the city – and beyond. For many, the Christmas season doesn’t start until Lights of Christmas are on.

NIKON D5-2019-12-05 20-41-01 DSC_3743.NEF - WEB850px
NIKON D3S-2019-12-05 20-58-22 DSC_1997.NEF
unnamed
11
Gallery
11 Images

The first Lights of Christmas was established by AGB Events in 2010 with the support of the NSW State Government. Throughout its existence, it has reflected the reality of an Australian Christmas - an imaginative representation of what Christmas means to Sydneysiders – so, none of the snow or reindeer that characterise the festival in the northern hemisphere. Instead, Lights of Christmas focuses on themes that are central to the celebration: love, sharing, hope, warmth, friendship, the importance of helping others – all illustrated with compelling kaleidoscopes of light and colour.

“We take great pride in creating meaningful and memorable public celebrations that draw communities together so successfully that they become an integral part of the cultural landscape,” said Anthony Bastic, CEO and Creative Director of AGB Events. “That’s what Lights of Christmas has become.”

“While it’s a unique event, Lights of Christmas is representative of the kind of events we’ve created for governments and city/state councils around the world – not just Australia, but the United States, Europe and Asia - on many occasions, and many of them have become annual fixtures,” continued Anthony. “What we do is to create public events that contribute to the cultural fabric of a city and that use light and sound, digital storytelling and cutting-edge audiovisual equipment from leading suppliers to engage a diverse range of community groups.”

Lights of Christmas presented by Paynter Dixon and created and produced by AGB Events, has returned to St Mary’s Cathedral from Thursday 5 December until Christmas night. This year saw AGB Events once again using the iconic St. Mary’s Cathedral as its 75-metre high backdrop to deliver ‘Ascension’, drawing on the principles of religious architecture and depicting the Christmas story through a series of dioramas drawn from exquisite early Renaissance artworks. Giles Westley at AGB Events lead the design team to create ‘Ascension’. The animated images featured 9 million pixels and 256,000 lumens of brightness on the cathedral’s sandstone façade. The visuals are accompanied for an hour each evening by a specially-commissioned soundtrack from the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir.

Previous themes have included ‘Peace, Good Will and Wisdom’, ‘Unity’, ‘The Joy of Giving’ and, for the United Nations International Year of Light in 2015, ‘Light is Life’.

“All of our projects centre on brilliant illuminations, often using buildings, whole streets – or even, as we did for Halo at Townsville, a mountain range – as backdrops, and are made possible by the incredible creativity and imagination of our design team in combining art, architecture, geometry, design, photography, and digital animation to create compelling, memorable and culturally relevant experiences that make a difference to those who witness them,” concluded Anthony.  

Related

Image placeholder title
The Wire

TDC provides core video expertise for largest-ever light festival Vivid Sydney

  The Technical Direction Company is proud to be deploying the full range of its professional and technical expertise in providing core technology and services to Destination NSW for the sixth annual Vivid Sydney festival running from 23 May to 9 June. Anthony Bastic, Vivid Light Festival Director said: “Vivid Sydney is a unique celebration of light, music and ideas that will see the centre of New South Wales’ vibrant capital transformed by a series of state-of-the-art visual and creative art installations. There are two components to Vivid Light. The first is the Light Walk, which is the public interface of Vivid Sydney. This includes numerous light installations by artists. Secondly, also forming part of the Light Walk, are projections onto some of Sydney’s most iconic buildings including the Museum of Contemporary Art and Customs House. We are thrilled to work with TDC in bringing the artists’ vision to light.” “This is our third year of working with Destination NSW on Vivid Sydney, providing a huge range of technologies including 3D media servers, 3D mapping, video projection equipment, projection tower infrastructure and sound installations, not to mention our highly skilled crews to manage the technology,” comments Kain Jones, Special Projects Manager at TDC. “We have used our experience of working on Vivid Sydney for the last three years to apply the insights with have learned to how to adapt and continue to make sure that the elements TDC is involved in are amazing.  