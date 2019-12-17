Stage Tec Sales Partner in Japan

The founder of TAC SYSTEM INC, Tac Yamamotom, with René Harder member of the management board at Stage Tec and responsible for innovation management, and Felix Binder, Key Account Manager at Stage Tec

Tokyo, Japan - December 2019… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, is expanding its worldwide network of distribution partners. TAC SYSTEM INC., based in Tokyo, is now responsible for the distribution of Stage Tec's entire product range in Japan. TAC SYSTEM INC. is a strong market partner and is active in the important broadcast, production, and live market sectors.

"We are very pleased that TAC SYSTEM INC. is going to take care of our product sales in Japan. The Stage Tec products are flexible and can be used in a wide range of applications. These properties are a great fit with TAC SYSTEM INC's customers diverse requirements," comments René Harder, member of the Stage Tec management team and responsible for innovation management. In addition to sales, the main business of TAC SYSTEM INC is product development of professional audio and video equipment.

TAC SYSTEM INC. was founded in 1995 and has almost 25 years of experience in the professional audio market in Japan. Founder Tac Yamamoto has been a pioneer in the Japanese music industry and professional audio market since the 1970s. Together with his team, he has gained a lot of experience in project management - from planning, installation and commissioning to service.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console was launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com

