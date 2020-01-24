Sonnet Announces Dual 2.5-Inch SATA SSD PCI Express® 3.0 Card With Hardware RAID Controller, 10Gbps USB-C Port

IRVINE, Calif. — Jan. 21, 2020

Sonnet Technologies today announced the Fusion™ Dual 2.5-inch SSD RAID PCIe® 3.0 card, the latest product in the company's line of high-performance storage cards that enable the installation of SSDs into a computer's or Thunderbolt expansion system's PCIe card slot. The Fusion card includes a hardware RAID controller for drive configuration, plus an external USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port with 15 watts of power.

The Fusion Dual 2.5-inch SSD RAID card enables users to install two 2.5-inch SATA SSDs (sold separately) into a full-length PCIe card slot. The attached SSDs are managed by the card's onboard RAID controller, which supports RAID 0, RAID 1, Span, and JBOD configurations and provides users a powerful tool for configuring the SSDs for best performance or data safety without impacting their system's performance. For added convenience, a USB-C port capable of supporting high-performance, bus-powered drives and other USB peripherals is included. The USB-C port also supports the USB 3.0 charging specification that enables simultaneous charging and syncing of an iOS® or iPadOS® device.

For many users in need of faster high-capacity internal storage for their system, 2.5-inch SATA SSDs are the cost-effective choice. The Fusion Dual 2.5-inch SSD RAID PCIe card mounts two of them — currently available in capacities up to 4TB — in a single full-length PCIe card slot, with no cables, adapters, or mounting trays required. With two SSDs configured as a RAID 0 (fast) set, sustained data transfers up to 1,000 MB/s are possible, providing users plenty of speed to accomplish most tasks. The inclusion of a 10Gbps USB-C port on the card enables users to add a fast external device connection without the need to install a separate adapter card.

Compatible with macOS®, Windows®, and Linux®, the Fusion Dual 2.5-inch SSD RAID card is the only storage expansion PCIe card that supports two cost-effective 2.5-inch SATA SSDs with an onboard hardware RAID controller, plus fast external drives with a SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps USB-C port. The card's RAID controller enables drive configuration without requiring the user to install special software or move jumper blocks on the card. Supporting data transfers of up to 1,000 MB/s, the USB-C port also provides up to 15 watts of power to support bus-powered drives without the need to connect an additional AC power adapter.

The Fusion Dual 2.5-inch SSD RAID PCIe card (part number FUS-SSD-2RAID-E) will be available by Jan. 31, 2020, at the suggested retail price of $129.95.

More Context: https://www.sonnettech.com/product/fusion-dual-ssd-raid/ | www.sonnettech.com.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

