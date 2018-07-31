Sigma Invites Photography Enthusiasts to Attend Its Lens Workshops in Arizona, California and New York

Ronkonkoma, NY – July 31, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Sigma Lens Workshops lineup for August. These educational and practical events will be led by Sigma’s Jared Ivy, Marc Farb and Mike Hill, and will cover various photography scenarios, including sports, portrait, editorial and more.

Sigma Lens Workshops August Lineup:

Workshop at Tempe Camera

Photographer Mike Hill will lead a two-day workshop on portrait photography at Tempe Camera on August 4, 2018 in Tempe, AZ. Mike shoots lifestyle, editorial and travel photography. He is an experienced photo editor and art director who also teaches classes on narrative photography and Lightroom workflow.

Agenda:

· Saturday, August 4 9:30am-12pm – Capturing People: Portraiture – this event is a concise look at portrait photography and will be split into two parts: a lecture covering traditional and environmental portraits in studio and outdoors, whether using artificial or natural lighting, followed by a hands-on model photo shoot using Sigma lenses. Attendees will learn about both candid and posed portraits and how proper lens selection and aperture will best capture your subject. $35; Register Here.

· Saturday, August 4 2-4:30pm – Visual Storytelling: Editorial and Photo Essay Photography – whether you are looking to deliver more impactful photos to your clients or build a better portfolio, this class will focus on capturing authentic and candid images of your subjects while visually painting a narrative to engage your viewer. It will consist of a lecture, covering a spectrum of potential projects and techniques that can be applied to editorial assignments, commercial lifestyle campaigns or just your own personal work, followed by a hands-on model photo shoot where participants will get to test out shooting with Sigma lenses. $35; Register Here.

Tempe Camera - 606 W University Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281

Workshop at Adorama

Sigma’s Marc Farb will lead a two-day workshop at Adorama from August 7-8, 2018 in New York, NY. Marc is an experienced instructor and photography enthusiast with over 30 years of professional experience. The first day will include a lecture on photography basics followed by a presentation on the Sigma lens lineup. On the second day, Marc will lead a photo walk on New York City’s High Line and help participants put what they learned into action with Sigma glass.

Agenda:

· Tuesday, August 7 10am-5pm – Photography Basics and Sigma Lens Demo - FREE; Register Here.

· Wednesday, August 8 1-4pm – Photo Walk on NYC High Line – FREE; Register Here.

Adorama – 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011

Register Here

Workshop at George’s Camera

Sigma’s Jared Ivy will lead four workshops covering camera and lens basics, portraiture and travel photography at George’s Camera on August 10, 2018 in San Diego, CA. With over 20 years of professional experience, Jared loves traveling and teaching various photography genres, including architecture, fashion, portraiture, product and nature.

Agenda:

· Friday, August 10 10-11am – Camera & Lens Basics – this overview will give you insight into the various camera lenses and which are a fit for your style of photography. FREE; Register Here.

· Friday, August 10 11:30am-1pm – Portrait Photography – this comprehensive look at portrait photography will cover traditional and environmental portraits, in studio and outdoors, whether using artificial or natural lighting, as well as focus on background, lens choices and posing. FREE; Register Here.

· Friday, August 10 1:30-2:30pm – Travel Photography – this class will help you improve your skills and turn documenting into storytelling. It will include lens selection, composition and how to properly use depth of field and shutter speed to create engaging images. FREE; Register Here.

· Friday, August 10 3-4pm – Urban Reviewal - An Intro To Street Photography – learn how to make visual sense of the streets around you and how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture it all. FREE; Register Here.

George's Camera – 7475 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Suite #400 San Diego, CA 92111

FREE; Register Here (featuring a special promotion on Sigma lenses!)

Workshop at Rowe Photo

Marc Farb will lead a three-day workshop covering sports and action photography from August 10-13, 2018 in Rochester, NY. Sharing his passion for and knowledge of motion photography, Marc will focus on the how-to’s of taking better photos of subjects in motion, varying shutter speeds, blurring subjects/backgrounds and controlling excess light. Attendees are sure to perfect their motion photography game!

Agenda:

· Friday, August 10 11:00am-4:00pm – Meet & Greet at Rowe Photo where Marc will focus on introduction to Sigma lenses, particularly those that work best for sports and action photography

· Friday, August 10 6:30-9:00pm – Sports Photography Lecture at Montanus Gallery

· Saturday, August 11 (rain date August 12) – Photo Shoot of the 1800’s style Silver Ball Baseball Tournament at Genesee Country Village and Museum. This hands-on experience will focus on how to better capture action on the field. Students will use their own cameras and have the opportunity to try some of Sigma lenses.

· Monday, August 13 – Critique Session at Scott’s Photo by Rowe (East Avenue store). Images of the Silver Ball tournament will be viewed on a large screen TV and critiqued by Marc and other participants. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and special promo prices on Sigma lenses and prints of their work.

Rowe Photo – 1737 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620

$80.00; Register Here (the first 15 people to sign up for all three sessions will receive a discounted package)

Workshop at Samy's Camera

Jared Ivy will lead workshops covering editorial, travel and food photography at Samy’s Camera on August 11, 2018 in Pasadena, CA.

Agenda:

· Saturday, August 11 2:00-3:00pm – Visual Storytelling – this class will cover a spectrum of potential projects and will include techniques that can be applied to editorial assignments, commercial lifestyle campaigns, or just your own personal work. FREE; Register Here.

· Saturday, August 11 3:00pm – Urban Reviewal: An Intro to Street Photography – this class will allow attendees to learn how to make visual sense of the streets around you and to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture it. From this lecture, you’ll walk away knowing what gear and which settings will best help you explore the visual beauty already surrounding you. FREE; Register Here.

· Saturday, August 11 5:00-8:00pm – Travel Photography & Photo Walk at 626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park – this event will help improve your photographic skill, execute your artistic vision, and turn documenting into storytelling. It will start with a one-hour lecture at the Samy’s Camera Pasadena location and cover lens selection, composition and how to utilize depth of field and shutter speed to create interesting and engaging imagery during your travel adventures. The class will break at 6pm and reconvene at the 626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park for a hands-on shooting photo walk. The original and largest Asian inspired night market in the U.S. features 250+ food, live performance, crafts, arts, music and entertainment attractions, making it the perfect venure for a hands-on photo walk with Sigma lens loaners. $19.99; Register Here.

Samy’s Camera – 1759 E Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91106

Workshop at B&H

Marc Farb will lead a two-day workshop on sports and digital photography at B&H, followed by a photo walk on the NYC High Line on August 15-16, 2018.

Agenda:

· Wednesday, August 15 2:00-4:00pm – Sports Photography 101 – this class will cover specific Sigma lenses best suited for capturing motion and how to unlock the added performance of Sigma optics using the teleconverters. Free; Register Here.

· Thursday, August 16 10:30am-2:00pm – Digital Photography 101 & NYC High Line Photo Walk – during this event, attendees will have the opportunity to photograph the elevated linear park, greenway and rail trail under Marc’s guidance. Free; Register Here.

B&H – 420 9 Avenue New York, NY 10001

Workshop with Cameta Camera

Marc Farb will lead a hands-on portraiture workshop at Revolution Bar & Music Hall on August 18, 2018 in Amityville, New York.

Agenda:

· Saturday, August 18 10:00am-2:00pm – Portrait Shooting – this workshop will start with a one-hour lecture followed by a 2-3 hour portrait shooting session, complete with professional models in a controlled, well-lit setting for the ideal learning environment. Participants need to bring their own camera systems (Canon, Nikon, Sony E) to try out a variety of high-quality Sigma lenses. Aside from learning about the gear and how to use it, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow local photographers, get exclusive in-store discounts on Sigma lenses, and most importantly have a great time! Coffee and bagels will be served to keep everyone fueled throughout the morning and early afternoon. $9.99; Register Here.

Revolution Bar & Music Hall – 140 Merrick Road, Amityville, NY 11701

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the program engages photographers eager to learn new techniques and refine their photography skills through a series of classroom lectures and hands-on workshops. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, each workshop session hones in on a specific genre of photography such as portraiture, landscape, astrophotography and more. Normally a two-day workshop event, day one will focus on theory and educational best practices such as lighting, gear setup, camera settings, lens focal length and more. On day two, attendees put their newly acquired knowledge to the test with immersive hands-on, real world photo shoots and photo walks. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to join in. The upcoming workshops schedule and details, including registration, cost, special promotions and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

