Bubble Agency Appoints Season Skuro to US Team

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, today announced the appointment of Season Skuro, as the business expands its US offering. Season is based in Los Angeles and will join Denise Williams, based in Portland, Oregon, in providing PR and marketing services to US and global clients.

Season is a senior level public relations and corporate communications executive with 20 years’ experience in the technology, entertainment, corporate and consumer product sectors. Previously, she spent 10 years at Technicolor, a worldwide leader in providing services to the media and entertainment industries, managing the international corporate communications activities for the company.

Season has also held various positions at award-winning public Los Angeles-based relations agencies including Fleishman-Hillard International Communications, Murphy O’Brien Public Relations, Novom Marketing and Brenner Zwikel & Associates. Season has worked with many clients throughout her career including Sony PlayStation, Nortel Networks, Yahoo!, Earthbound Farms, Ritz-Carlton and many more.

Sadie Groom, Managing Director at Bubble Agency, stated: “As we continue to serve global businesses we are always searching for new Bubbles and Season has the perfect experience to join the team. Her media and entertainment industry knowledge and network is fantastic and we look forward to working with her as we continue to build our offering in North America.”

In addition, Bubble has recruited two new Junior Account Executives. Lilly Subbotin joins Bubble after completing her degree in English and Philosophy at the University of Sussex, while Lula Walmsley joins the Bubble team fresh from gaining her Business and Marketing degree from Sheffield Hallam University.

