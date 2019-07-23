Red Giant Celebrates Summer with 40% Off

On July 30, 2019 for 24 hours only, redgiant.com shoppers can save 40% on Red Giant products including the all-new VFX Suite

Portland, OR - July 23, 2019 -Red Giant just announced its upcoming 24-hour summer sale. For 24 hours only, from 8am PDT (11am EDT) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to 8am PDT (11am EDT) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, full products, upgrades and new subscriptions in the redgiant.com online store will be 40% off - including the all-new Red Giant VFX Suite, a powerful lineup of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe® After Effects®, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®. Savings apply to all regular and academic customers (who already receive 50% off); the sale excludes all subscription renewals, Universe Monthly subscriptions and the Red Giant Volume Program.

What’s Included in the Sale:

● All product suites

● Individual products

● Full licenses

● ​Upgrades

● New Universe subscriptions

● ​Academic store (which is already 50% off - be sure to qualify first! For details, visit: https://www.redgiant.com/academic-pricing/).

Sale Details:

● 40% off in the Red Giant store for 24 hours

● Sale starts: 7/30/19 at 8am PDT (11am EDT)

● Use Coupon Code found on redgiant.com on day of the sale

VIDEO: The Red Giant Summer 2019 Sale is coming - 24h only!

Win the Complete Red Giant Toolset

In addition to 40% off products in the Red Giant online store, every 24 hours for the next seven days leading up to the sale, Red Giant will be giving away its complete tool set comprised of VFX Suite, Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Shooter Suite and Universe.

To enter, follow @redgiantnews on Twitter and retweet the special contest tweets that use the hashtag: #RGSummerSale. Enter once every 24 hours for a chance to win. Contest ends Monday, July 29, 2019, at 6pm PDT (9pm EDT).

How to Get 40% Off

Starting at 8am PDT (11am EDT) on July 30, 2019, visit redgiant.com and use the code found on the homepage to activate major savings on purchases made in the Red Giant online store.

Savings on products will include:

NEW - VFX Suite - $599 (usually $999):VFX Suite offers a powerful toolkit for realistic visual effects composites in Adobe After Effects, including Supercomp, a completely reinvented compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. With Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all of your layers and the elements of a scene in a far more natural way than can be modeled with a simple stack of 2D layers.

Comprised of nine tools in total, VFX Suite offers a powerful toolkit for realistic VFX composites, automatic chroma-keying, lightning-fast and accurate planar tracking, object replacement / removal, photo-realistic glow effects, beautiful prismatic displacement effects and camera-inspired lens flares for visual effects and motion graphics. Watch now: the all new VFX Suite.

Trapcode Suite 15, now with Fluid Dynamics - $599 (usually $999): The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects CC, Trapcode Suite 15 introduces the Dynamic Fluids™ physics engine. For the first time ever, artists can create particle systems within After Effects that interact in a realistic fluid environment, creating particles that swirl, mix and react to realistic forces. See what’s new in Trapcode Suite 15.

Magic Bullet Suite 13 - $539 (usually $899):Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines. Balance out shots with powerful color adjustments that work the way the human eye expects them to. Go beyond color correction, with accurate simulations of lens filters and film stocks. Magic Bullet Suite delivers powerful real-time color correction thanks to OpenCL support in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, enabling filmmakers to improve footage without ever needing to switch to a different app.

Shooter Suite 13.0 - $239 (usually $399):Shooter Suite 13.0 is a set of purpose-built applications, including the industry-leading PluralEyes, that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post. With PluralEyes 4 ($179; usually $299), users can sync audio and video directly in Premiere Pro, without having to leave the host app. Compatible with any NLE, PluralEyes 4.0 features Smart Start capabilities, automatic drift correction, vertical track scaling, integration with Red Giant Offload, and more simplicity and automation than ever before.

*Universe 3.0 - $119 (usually $199):Universe 3.0 offers an enhanced user experience thanks to the brand new Universe Dashboard, a dockable control board for Premiere Pro and After Effects that makes it simple to add effects and presets. Five new, customizable text generation effects give users even more ways to add a unique flair or specific look to their work. Universe also includes tools for stylizing video, adding glows and blurs, creating motion graphics and much more. See what’s new in Universe 3.0.

*The discount on Universe subscriptions is for customers who have never purchased an annual subscription of Red Giant Universe. If you have previously had a Universe annual subscription, you will not be able to use the coupon code to buy an annual subscription. If you are currently (or have been) a monthly subscriber, but have never owned a license of Universe annual, you are eligible for this promotion. This 40%-off price is a one-time introductory rate for Universe Annual. After that, the renewal price will be at the standard annual fee.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

Request a Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review all Red Giant products. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Nick Govoni at nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354

###