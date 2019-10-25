Record numbers of exhibitors at KitPlus Show MediaCityUK

KitPlus Show, MediaCityUK, Manchester 5 November: A record number of exhibitors, ready to demonstrate leading products, services, and technologies from more than 100 brands – many for the first time - will be on hand at the ninth annual KitPlus Show MediaCityUK.



Simon Tillyer, KitPlus Show says, “Having recognised that people are increasingly less able or willing to travel long distances to shows, we decided a long time ago to take KitPlus Show to regional media hubs such as Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester. The concept is to give visitors the opportunity to see the very latest in new kit without having to travel far in a friendly, relaxed environment, and it doesn’t cost a thing.



“As well as getting hands on with new kit and speaking directly with manufacturers, there are workshops, training sessions and seminars throughout the day together with excellent networking opportunities. The emphasis is on creating quality time, and the exchange of quality information, both of which are far more readily available at these regional shows than during the crush of major trade shows.”



These free-to-attend events host many of the top names in the business, including Editshare, Blackmagic Design, Canon, JVC, NewTek, Panasonic, and many more.



The Manchester event grows each year and is hosted in the heart of the bustling hub of MediaCityUK, sandwiched between ITV, BBC, University of Salford, and several hundred production companies.



In addition to having the opportunity to see new technologies unveiled at IBC, a highlight of this year’s show is a completely revamped seminar programme that will include exciting, contemporary insights from those at the business end of steaming, including YouTube sensation and the winner of the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for UK Favourite Breakthrough Vlogger, Cherry Wallis who, with her technical director, will address and discuss the myths, business, and opportunities of YouTube. And Cherry should know. She currently has more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers…including wizards, witches, and Muggles (“non-magic” people for the uninitiated).



This much-anticipated panel session will be hosted by Alex Pettitt, a heralded “creative technologist” and the co-creator of many shows and channels. Also on the panel will be Matt Lees from “Shut Up & Sit Down” a US-based YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers specialising in game news and reviews.



In another session Alex Pettitt will be interviewed about his work with “The Kick Off”, a live, weekly streaming roundtable of football enthusiasts. He’ll be sharing his views on how to create high-quality content and marry it with engaging, bespoke social media strategies that maximise reach and brand awareness.



Moderated by broadcast industry sage Dick Hobbs, an esteemed panel of educators from the University of Salford, along with a former student, will discuss what they feel is the right approach to preparing the new wave of professionals, and, just as important, what challenges universities are facing to educate and equip the next generation.



And not forgetting the new and exciting technologies that will be on display at KitPlus Show Manchester, Neil Thompson, a freelance engineer and acknowledged Sony independent certified expert, will use what many are calling the potentially game-changing Sony VENICE and PXW-FX9 cameras to demonstrate the benefits, and identify the potential pitfalls of a full-frame, 6K sensor world.



CURRENT LIST OF EXHIBITORS

A.C. Entertainment Technologies is a leading one-stop supplier of Lighting, Control, Grip, Infrastructure and Consumables to the world of Broadcast, TV & Film Studios.

AES Global, serving the broadcast industry across UK and Europe, will be highlighting precision timing solutions for critical IP system infrastructures.

AJA Video is a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras.

Altered Images is a leading expert in workflow system design and a major technology reseller for broadcast, television production, education and corporate.

Boxer has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients.

Broadcast Bionics developed Bionic Talkshow, Bionic Social and Bionic Director; the industry standards in exceptional audience engagement and communication for Radio and TV.

Canford is best known for its catalogue and website listing more than 15,000 items aimed at those who use or install audio video and communications equipment.

Canon is a world leading innovator and provider of digital imaging technologies, including the new C500 Mark 2.

Cirro Lite provides a comprehensive service for those looking for lighting for film, television, video production and still photography where special lighting effects or a controllable precision light source is required.

Cuescript is the teleprompting home to the first complete IP-based prompting solution.

CVP is one of the leading broadcast and professional video solutions providers in the UK and Europe.

DekTec will show and explain its broad line of PC-based hardware and software solutions for standard PCs. Its solutions support ASI, TSoIP, RF, HD-SDI I/O. The company will also display its latest test modulators and demodulators for most standards.

DigiBox is a master distributor, with 20 years’ experience in the broadcast, video and pro AV industries and will be at the KitPlus Show to showcase the latest products and solutions from AJA.

Editshare enables media professionals to collaborate on projects thanks to its ever-expanding range of innovative products and features, all designed to improve production and unleash creativity.

Fujifilm UK Ltd is known as the world's largest photographic and imaging company.

G-Technology designs premium external storage solutions with performance and capacity needs in mind whether you’re capturing footage or data, transferring it, editing it, or sharing it.

Glensound is the leading designer of announcers’ boxes and broadcast audio products in Europe.

Global Distribution, a specialist distributor of technology for the Media & Entertainment industries, will be showcasing ATOMOS, LaCie, Shape, Angelbird and Hedbox at KitPlus Show. Products on demonstration facilitate requirements for on-camera acquisition, live productions, broadcasting environments and studio post-production.

Gravity Media is a leading global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services operating across four core brands - Gearhouse Broadcast, HyperActive Broadcast, Input Media and Chief Entertainment.

HHB is dedicated to delivering the latest and most innovative pro audio equipment solutions to the world's top broadcasters, recording studios, post facilities and systems integrators.

Holdan is the UK’s largest distributor to the pro-video, broadcast, film & AV industry.

IDT is a renowned innovator of compact high-speed camera solutions and high intensity LED lights.

IDX is the premier manufacturer and supplier of Lithium Ion battery/power systems, HD wireless video transmission solutions, V-Mount technology and more including Libec Tripods and support equipment. KitPlus Show Manchester will be the first show in the UK for people to see the new Imicro, setting new standards for compact V-lock batteries.

JVC will demonstrate its full range of professional video solutions for video shooting, transmission, live streaming, and remote camera control, including the new 1” 4K camcorders GY-HC500 and GY-HC550.

Expanding upon its position as the leader in software defined visual storytelling (#SDVS) and IP video production, NewTek will demonstrate the universal power of IP video at the KitPlus Show, giving customers breakthrough capabilities and unprecedented options that seek to transform the way video is made.

MarCam is the EMEA distributor for all Marshall Pro-Series mini cameras and associated accessories.

matrix4.tv works with leading manufacturers in the broadcast industry to supply cutting edge, trusted solutions for its customers.

Matrox will showcase its full range of 4K/multi-HD and multi-4K encoders, SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) and hardware codec cards, 4K IP KVM extenders, and multi-monitor controllers for media and entertainment workflows.

Miller Fluid Heads is solely dedicated to designing and manufacturing fluid heads, tripods and ancillary camera support equipment that reach the highest quality standards.

Panasonic will feature ground-breaking innovations in broadcast technology, bringing together the best of its new generation of broadcast solutions.

Pro Motion has a strong reputation for investing in the latest technology which means it can offer great equipment, first class knowledge, and unrivalled service.

Owned by ITV Studios, ProVision is a leading supplier to the TV and Film Industry across all genres, supplying productions all over the UK with a broad range of Camera, Lighting, Grip and Sound equipment hire.

Roland is offering demonstrations that showcase the benefits of several new firmware updates for its growing line of professional video products.

Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems and will showcase the Digital 6000 wireless mic.

Solidmate is the original and leading solid-state media rental company in the UK, with an unrivalled stock of the latest and most popular memory.

Sony exists to unleash the incredible power of images. Helping customers tell stories, springboard change, connect emotionally, stimulate learning and activate potential is at the heart of our vision. And they will be bringing the new FX9 camera.

TVU Networks is a technology and innovation leader in IP-based live video solutions and will showcase 0.5 second latency 4K, HDR, and 5G ready cellular transmitter solutions, as well as cloud and remote production solutions.

Visual Impact Northern Limited specialises in rental and sales of broadcast and video production equipment.

VoxBox, manufactured and distributed by UK-based PrimeLight Design, is a two-way mirror box which positions in front of the camera lens to allow filmmakers to shoot down-the-lens interviews while maintaining eye contact between interviewer and subject.



