PrimeTime Releases Newest LED Broadcast Studio Light

DALLAS – January 9, 2019 – PrimeTime launched its newest LED light, the MSLED 10 XB2, a low-profile member of the SLED family. “The ‘SLED’ series instruments feature a unique system of dual lens optics, very different from panel lights or remote phosphor lights. The SLED dual lens optics combine a soft elegant wash of light with plenty of throw,” said Glen Harn, PrimeTime president.

“Like all of our LED luminaires, the MSLED 10 is dead-silent, without a FAN. Our low-profile, high-performance MSLED broadcast studio lights have won the admiration of chief engineers and lighting designers for their high output and silent performance,” said Harn. The MSLEDs are used in regular studios but also excel in low-ceiling applications.

Texas-based PrimeTime Lighting Systems designs and builds LED broadcast studio lights to stand up to long-term heavy commercial use. The passively cooled LED lights are engineered and built in the USA with a five-year warranty.

MSLED 10 XB

Energy efficient - draws only 30 Watts of power

With PrimeTime's unprecedented LED FIVE-YEAR warranty

No Fan

Top quality diodes - rated 50,000 hour lifetime

High 93+ CRI

17.5" wide, 6.5" tall, 6.5" deep

Made in America

The MSLED series is designed to provide top-quality bright and powerful single soft-shadow studio lighting. If space is an issue, the MSLEDs are the lighting solution.



MSLED10XB2 - newest LED - 17.5" wide, 6.5" tall, 6.5" deep

MSLED20XB2 - original MSLED - 27" wide, 6.5" tall, 6.5" deep

MSLED40XB2 - recently introduced LED - 54"wide, 6.5" tall, 6.5" deep

The company “has a no compromise, no shortcut philosophy to answer the broadcast industry’s demand for powerful high-performance LED luminaires,” according to Harn. PrimeTime uses extreme testing measures, engineering expertise, and top-quality materials in the design and construction of its luminaires.

Silent, passive cooling – PrimeTime LED lights are engineered with innovative cooling. No fan, no noise, no vibration

Superior engineering and build-quality – PrimeTime offers a full bumper-to-bumper FIVE-YEAR warranty on LED fixtures

Industry-leading PrimeTime customer service

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. manufactures top-quality, commercial-grade LED and fluorescent lighting fixtures for television broadcast, motion picture and audio-visual industries. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires have been recognized for over 25 years for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

###