Teradici Showcases Its Cloud Access Software, Powered By PCoIP, At NAB 2018

BURNABY, BC -- Teradici, the creator of PCoIP® technology, announces it will be in attendance at the National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB), the ultimate event for the media, entertainment and the technology industry, in Las Vegas April 9-12.

Teradici’s trusted PCoIP® technology powers its Cloud Access Software, the leading remoting solution allowing users to deliver graphics-intensive applications from the public cloud or private data center with lossless image quality and true color accuracy. The Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry has benefited from using the cloud for storage and rendering with workstations now prime for moving to the cloud, for its numerous benefits, including the ability to deliver a secure and highly responsive user experience for GPU-powered applications. If you have ever asked:

● How can post-production studios address the insatiable demand for content?

● How can post-production studios work faster, smarter, and more securely?

● How can post-production studios scale and de-scale rapidly when projects come and go?

● How can post-production studios enable global creative talent with no boundaries?

Then come familiarize yourself with Teradici Cloud Access Software and its applications in workflows such as editorial and VFX design through one-on-one demos in Microsoft booth #SL6716 or Google booth #SU218. You may also join us for the following presentations:

● Secured Creative Applications Delivered from Azure with Teradici Cloud Access

When: Monday, April 9 at 11am; Tuesday April 10 at 2pm

Where: Microsoft Theatre (SL6716)

Presenter: Mirela Cunjalo, Senior Product Manager at Teradici and Jeremy Smith, CTO at Jellyfish Pictures

● Innovation in the Cloud: Building Comprehensive Media Solutions Brought to you by ETC@USC and Google

When: Wednesday, April 11 at 9am



Where: North Hall 257

Panel participants: Jeff Kember, Technical Director, Office of the CTO, Google Cloud; Nate Thompson, Managing Director of Media Practice, Globant; Larry Kaplan, CEO, SDVI; Dan Cordingley, CEO, Teradici; and Drew Hilles, SVP Media & Entertainment, Veritone

● Delivering Creative Apps from the Cloud

When: Wednesday, April 11 at 4pm

Where: Google Theatre (SU218)

Presenter: Ziad Lammam, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Teradici

Video Editing and the Power of GPUs

Teradici has also worked with AWS to enable simple deployment of its Cloud Access Software for the M&E industry. It’s latest collaboration with AWS is on the launch of a Quick Start solution, which deploys a highly available architecture for cloud video editing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) powerful EC2 G3 GPU instances in about 30 minutes. With Teradici PCoIP technology, video editors can modify content on a remote workstation, avoiding large data transfers to and from a local machine.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company’s technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experiences and enabling our customers’ the ability to scale to any number of users.

