New HDMI Over Single CAT6 Extenders from Ocean Matrix

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – May 10, 2019 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, introduces two new HDMI over Single Cat6 AV extenders with multiple features ideal for digital signage and live event applications.

The OMX-01HMET0001 4K HDMI extender sends 4K2K@30Hz HDMI signals up to 164 feet and 1080P@60Hz up to 196 feet over a single CAT6 cable. Features include HDMI audio pass-through, Power over Cable (PoC), IR signal transmission, and EDID support, and is compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD audio.

The OMX-01HMET0002 HDMI over IP extender sends 1080P@60Hz HDMI signals up to 328 feet over a single CAT6 cable. Features include deep color (12 bits) video and digital audio with a bandwidth up to 225MHz, and unidirectional IR signal transmission. Compatible with Dolby Digital, DTS 5.1, and Dolby Digital+.

