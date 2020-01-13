NUGEN Audio Unveils SEQ-S Software Update at NAMM 2020

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 13, 2020 – NUGEN Audio is pleased to announce the latest software release for its SEQ-S linear phase ‘spline match and morph’ EQ solution at the 2020 NAMM Show (Booth 14101). Now with a resizeable direct-draw interface and EQ matching presets, SEQ-S features a surround capability of up to 7.1, making it easy to fine-tune audio. Ideal for both corrective mix work and gentle mastering polish, SEQ-S is perfect for movie, television and music productions.

“We are very excited to showcase the latest updates to NUGEN’s SEQ-S for the first time ever at the 2020 NAMM Show,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “Our engineering team has worked diligently over the past year to provide significant product updates and developments, and we’re sure that current and future customers will love the latest additions. SEQ-S delivers creative EQ power in a way that no other solution provides. It allows you to massage and correct any audio with incredible resolution that you just can’t get with a traditional parametric interface – allowing imaginations to run free.”

SEQ-S’ intuitive visual interface adapts to suit the task at hand, whether simple or sophisticated. Using

this solution, producers can fine-tune their tracks with flexible, detailed envelopes that are difficult to achieve with traditional EQ. The new preset system for EQ matching enables producers to expedite their workflow by streamlining the match EQ process, this feature allows them to push their sound toward reference material or take a deeper creative approach with filter morphing and tempo locked effects. Additionally, the system’s newly implemented, resizeable interface offers further flexibility for users to set up SEQ-S for their precise workflow needs, allowing for more detailed curve sculpting, among other things.

With three independent curves that are individually assignable across the surround panorama (up to 7.1), SEQ-S gives users complete control over a spatial environment. Far beyond traditional EQ, SEQ-S is capable of automated fluid filer morphs, which enables producers to provide everything from controlled scene transitions to full-blown creative sound sculpting. Additionally, the unique control functionality of the SEQ-S software provides access to mid-side, 5.1 and 7.1 surround operation; node locking; zoom-able views; flexible curve assignment; dynamic EQ; sonic fingerprinting; and psycho-acoustic banding options. The three independent EQ transition pairs include dynamic and static pass filter effects; seamless transitions between environments; and creative morphs and tempo-locked effects.

Among the many benefits of using SEQ-S is its ability to capture the flavor of an original source and subsequently transfer it to a current project, making it great for restoration and harmonization productions. The technique can also be applied to individual tracks in order to unify different takes, microphone positions and more. With the software’s EQ Invert functionality, producers are afforded a minimally invasive technique for creating space in a complex mix, where traditional EQs are too cumbersome. By sampling vocals and applying an inverted curve to the backing, specific space can be gently created without unnecessarily altering the original tonality of the underlying audio. This can also be applied to incorporating dialogue within a busy soundtrack – avoiding heavy-handed EQ or ducking.

With support for stereo and surround, SEQ-S offers flexible nodes and a direct draw interface that make it possible to incorporate specific corrections that would otherwise be very time-consuming with traditional parametric interfaces. Perfect for controlled scene transitions and creative sound design, the program’s automated EQ morphing uses two memories to provide smooth transition between two states over time.