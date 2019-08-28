Nevion to put the spotlight on real-life case studies at IBC2019

Oslo, Norway, 28 August 2019 -Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, will be dedicating its booth (1-B79) at IBC2019 to sharing real-life stories of the projects it has recently undertaken and how its solutions have been used to transform its customers’ workflows.

The “Architects of Virtualized Media Production” will be using real-world case studies and demo networks to explain the capabilities of its solutions and products. Nevion will also emphasize the importance of people, their expertise and experience, in ensuring the success of transformative solutions enabled by IP and virtualization.

Visitors to the Nevion stand will be able to find out about the newest features of VideoIPath, its comprehensive orchestration and SDN control system, which includes a new connect tool to simplify SMPTE ST 2110 element stream connections with support for grouping, shuffling and copying of element streams. VideoIPath now also has a new KubernetesDocker architecture. This container-based architecture, designed for Cloud applications, automates deployment, scaling, and management of the system, which enables VideoIPath to handle even the largest broadcast facilities.

Nevion will also showcase the latest updates to Nevion Virtuoso, its flagship software-defined media node, which now boasts the world’s first deployment of JPEG XS and was one of the first products in its category to test successfully for the SMPTE ST 2110 standard.

Nevion staff will also be on hand to talk about the company’s services, which are designed to help customers before, during and after the deployment of solutions. In particular, they will highlight Nevion’s Service Operation Center, which allows customers to outsource the monitoring and optimization of their network to Nevion – enabling them to concentrate on content creation.

The event will also be an opportunity for Nevion to highlight its new strategic partnership with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. (“Sony”), with the help of a joint remote production demo.

Geir Bryn-Jensen, CEO, Nevion, said: “So far, this year has been very successful for Nevion, with many new customer projects agreed and delivered and exciting developments in our products, including Nevion Virtuoso passing rigorous SMPTE ST 2110 qualification tests performed by the JT-NM. This has, of course, been topped off by the recently announced Sony partnership. IBC will be a great opportunity for us to elaborate on the details of our success, as well as our plans for the coming months, and to share our insights and expertise as the move to IP gathers pace.”

Nevion will also be hosting its annual pre-IBC event on Thursday 12 September at 2pm at Bimhuis, Amsterdam. The event will include presentations on real industry case studies from Nevion’s customers including Global Connect and tpc AG, as well as a panel discussion featuring representatives from the BBC, Sony and EBU.

Visit Nevion at booth 1-B79 at IBC2019 at RAI, Amsterdam 13-17 September.

For more information about Nevion and its solutions, please visit the Nevion website.