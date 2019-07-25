nanocosmos to Demonstrate nanoStream Cloud, Including H5Live Player, for Delivering Ultra-Low Latency Live Video at IBC2019

Live video streaming with ultra-low latency (ULL) is becoming more and more popular in the media environment. ULL enables new types of interactive applications and use cases to be explored, such as auctions, gaming, and webcasting. Through these interactive applications, media companies can boost audience engagement, promote content gamification, and go beyond typical broadcasting applications to open up new business opportunities. As media companies, broadcasters, and other vertical markets look to interact directly with global audiences on any desktop and mobile device, having a flexible, scalable, ULL solution is critical.

At IBC2019, nanocosmos will demonstrate its world-class nanoStream Cloud, which includes the H5Live Player for delivering ULL live video. A variety of interactive video streaming applications will be highlighted.

Deliver Ultra-Low Latency Live Video Streams With nanoStream Cloud

At IBC2019, nanocosmos will showcase nanoStream Cloud, an end-to-end solution for live streaming that sets a new standard for ultra-low latency (ULL). nanoStream Cloud features H5Live Player for plug-in-free, low-latency playback (about 1 second) on any mobile and desktop browser, including Safari on iOS; a scalable CDN with a global footprint; and advanced analytics and metrics that provide improved insights throughout the entire workflow to ensure a superior quality of service for end users.

Efficient and scalable, the end-to-end solution includes support for the entire video streaming workflow, from live encoding to streaming and playback. By reducing setup, hardware, and maintenance costs, and eliminating vendor fragmentation issues, nanoStream Cloud provides media companies with a light-weight, cost-effective solution for interactive live video streaming. Stream management with bintu.live enables broadcasters to go live instantly, with auto-scaling provided by an origin and edge server for worldwide distribution.

nanocosmos Brings Thought Leadership on Live Streaming to IBC2019:

At IBC2019, nanocosmos CEO Oliver Lietz will participate in a panel discussion on "Streaming Live Events: When it MUST Be All Right on the Night." The session will take place Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Content Everywhere Hub — Presentation Theater located in hall 14 on stand 14.C15. It will focus on how to deliver the optimum live sports experience based on insights and knowledge gained from hands-on experience of live streaming some of the biggest sporting events to fans worldwide. In addition, the panel will discuss the growing importance of low latency and look at how gamification of content will add new dimensions to streamed live sports and esports experiences in the near future.

Company Overview:

nanocosmos enables users to go live around the world in one second with its nanoStream Cloud and H5Live Player. With many years of experience, nanocosmos has created the unique H5Live technology for plug-in-free delivery and playback on any device and HTML5 browsers, including Safari on iOS. H5Live is part of nanoStream Cloud, a scalable live streaming solution and ultra-low latency (ULL) CDN with a global footprint. nanoStream Cloud Analytics and H5Live Metrics for better insights and QoS are now also available. For live encoding, browser-based WebRTC.live is included, or users can simply deploy their existing RTMP Live Video Encoder workflow. More information is available at www.nanocosmos.de.

