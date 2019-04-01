MultiDyne Flips the Switch on Next-Generation LightBox at 2019 NAB Show

Hauppauge, NY,April1, 2019 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions will bring a modern, rugged redesign of its legacy LightBox field fiber transport solution the 2019 NAB Show. The latest version of its globally used, battery-powered solution retains its existing benefits and feature set for long-distance, remote production requirements, while strengthening durability and configurability for ENG, sports and other field applications.

Importantly, the redesign integrates the LightBox into a protective enclosure that can be shipped anywhere on short notice — a significant departure from the previous generation. The new LightBox design is smaller and lighter in weight than its predecessor to keep shipping costs down, and eschews the heavy anvil cases that competitive systems use.

“We are taking the lightweight flypack approach for our customers that need a durable and configurable field fiber transport solution on very short notice,” said Frank Jachetta, President, MultiDyne. “Whether its MultiDyne shipping from the factoryor a rental house sending a unit to a production location, it’s as simple as attaching a FedEx or UPS tag on the LightBox handle, shipping it out, pulling off the covers and plugging it in.”

The new LightBox also supports a broader array of signal counts, adding 12G, 4K and Dante audio transport capability while increasing overall I/O density. The modular design allows users to quickly replace cards to support changing requirements, and is configurable for various signal counts and applications including tally, intercom, and Ethernet. The new LightBox is also ideal as a ruggedized stagebox for live concerts and events with its mic, line and phantom power support.

All customers benefit from the same integrated touchscreen for system control, monitoring, and diagnostics. These visuals allow content creators, mobile truck engineers, and other production teams to make adjustments and monitor performance in real time to suit changing conditions.

MultiDyne will demonstrate the new innovations will be on display at Booth N5013 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 8-11.

