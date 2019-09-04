MTE2019: Brightline Demos New cMe2 Huddle Room Light

Bridgeville, Penn. – Sept. 4, 2019 – Brightline, a leading manufacturer of energy efficient lighting systems, will demo its new cMe2 huddle room light and other professional lighting solutions at Media Technology Expo, which begins Sept. 24 at Fremont Studios in Seattle and concludes Sept. 26 at the Leftbank Annex in Portland, Ore. MTE2019 is a free event produced by Advanced Broadcast Solutions, a division of Key Code Media, for video professionals and filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest.



Designed to transform smaller office spaces with inadequate lighting into video-ready communications centers, the cMe2 provides lifelike color reproduction with on-board dimming for easy adjustment. Each cMe2 also includes a credenza stand for quick setup and sharing between rooms, as well as a wall mount bracket for more permanent installations. Two or three units provide balanced, high-color lighting for small groups, while a single cMe2 delivers excellent lighting for an individual videoconferencing participant.



“Our new cMe2 huddle room light is a flexible and affordable choice for small work spaces that need video-ready lighting,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Whether you’re in a broadcast studio or teleconferencing environment, Brightline is committed to delivering broadcast-quality lighting solutions. MTE is a great opportunity to share our innovative options with broadcasters and AV professionals from across the region.”



Also featured at MTE2019 is the Flex-T, which delivers professional lighting housed in mounting panels designed for drop ceilings. Ideal for conference rooms, government buildings, and nontraditional broadcast environments, its patented design allows the light fixture to be rotated in the panel for precise positioning. Available with one or two light modules, the Flex-T offers the choice of flood or spot optics for customized lighting layouts. Options include PoE control nodes and custom panel colors.



Brightline will also showcase its versatile BL.16 LED spotlight. With a small footprint but long throw, the BL.16 is used for a variety of applications, from city council chambers to news and production sets. Swappable LED cartridges make it easy to change from tungsten to daylight, while mini control screens and a choice of snoots minimize light spill.

