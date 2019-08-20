MovieLabs and Hollywood Studios Publish White Paper Envisioning the Future of Media Creation in 2030

Motion Pictures Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs), together with member studios, has published a new white paper presenting an industry vision for the future of media creation in 2030. The paper, jointly authored by MovieLabs and technology leadership teams from Hollywood studios, paints a bold picture of future technology and discusses the need for the industry to work together now on innovative new software, hardware and production workflows to support and enable new ways to create content over the next ten years. The white paper is available today for free download.

The 2030 Vision paper lays out key principles that will form the foundation of this technological future, with examples and a discussion of the broader implications of each. The key principles envision a future in which:

1. All assets are created or ingested straight into the cloud and do not need to be moved.

2. Applications come to the media.

3. Propagation and distribution of assets is a "publish" function.

4. Archives are deep libraries with access policies matching speed, availability and security to the economics of the cloud.

5. Preservation of digital assets includes the future means to access and edit them.

6. Every individual on a project is identified and verified, and their access permissions are efficiently and consistently managed.

7. All media creation happens in a highly secure environment that adapts rapidly to changing threats.

8. Individual media elements are referenced, accessed, tracked and interrelated using a universal linking system.

9. Media workflows are non-destructive and dynamically created using common interfaces, underlying data formats and metadata.

10. Workflows are designed around real-time iteration and feedback.

The publication of the paper will be supported with a panel discussion at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam. The panel, titled "Hollywood's Vision for the Future of Production in 2030", will include senior technology leaders from five major Hollywood motion picture studios and will take place on Sunday, September 15 at 2:15pm at the IBC Conference in the Forum room of the RAI Amsterdam Conference Centre. More details can be found here.

Richard Berger, CEO MovieLabs, said: "While the next ten years will bring significant opportunities, there are still major challenges and inherent inefficiencies in our production workflows that threaten to limit our future ability to innovate. We have been working closely with studio technology leaders and strategizing how to integrate new technologies that empower filmmakers to create ever more compelling content with more speed and efficiency. By laying out these principles publicly, we hope to catalyze an industry dialog and fuel innovation, encouraging companies and organizations to help us deliver on these ideas."