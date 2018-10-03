Marshall Electronics Announces New HDBaseT™ Receiver

TORRANCE, CA, OCTOBER 3, 2018 – Marshall Electronics releases a new HDBaseT receiver, the Marshall VAC-HT48-PoE-R. The VAC-HT48-PoE-R receiver converts an HDBaseT signal to HDMI 1.4, supplying 48V power and allowing control via RS-485/232.

“The VAC-HT48-PoE-R provides optimal compatibility and fluidity when paired with Marshall cameras or any other HDBaseT equipment,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “This powerful new receiver was designed to offer users a simple but direct solution in the form of a single cable, converting HDBaseT into a controllable power supply.”

Receiving uncompressed video up to 4K30 through a single CAT 6a/7 cable at 4:4:4 8-bit, 4K60 at 4:2:0 8-bit, and full HD resolutions of 1080p, 1080i and 720p, the VAC-HT48-PoE-R can be used with HDBaseT equipment, such as cameras or monitors, to create a simple and effective way to connect with HDMI equipment over long distances.

The VAC-HT48-PoE-R supports DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD Audio in eight channels and passes HDCP and EDID. With easy wall mounting ability, the VAC-HT48-PoE-R can be positioned and even concealed for any kind of custom installation application. For connecting pieces of equipment over long distances using HDBaseT, the VAC-HT48-PoE offers a straight-forward solution.

