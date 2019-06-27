Polecam Limited appoints “Manios Digital & Film” for market expansion in the United States

Bedford, England (June 27, 2019) – Polecam, the world leader in lightweight carbon-fiber platforms and remote systems for the broadcast and live event markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of “Manios Digital & Film” as the brand’s exclusive US distributor. This marks Polecam’s official expansion into the US market, following strong sales across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.

“We are excited to work with the Manios Digital team as we expand sales into the US market. As a well-established and respected company in the region, we are confident that Steve and his team have the knowledge and skill to deliver our hero product, the new AutoPod (v2), into a variety of different markets,” explained Steffan Hewitt, Managing Director Polecam.

The Polecam AutoPod (v2) is a remotely operated camera elevation platform, featuring a low-profile for unobtrusive camera shots at close range. Budget-friendly and perfect for mounting single or multiple PTZ camera systems, the AutoPod (v2) has been used by venues around the world for notable performances, including Adele, and Josh Groban. Extremely versatile, the AutoPod (v2) has also been used by Finnish broadcaster YLE, reality show ‘Big Brother’ and EA Sports producers.

“The AutoPod (v2) is an innovative product that can be used in a variety of applications for broadcast studios, live events, and even reality television. We are excited to work with Polecam and begin offering this new and very unique product to dealers and broadcast integrators across the United States,” said Steve Manios, President of Manios Digital & Film.

For product video “in action” and more information: http://www.polecam.com/autopod and for more information on Manios Digital, or to schedule a product demo of the Polecam AutoPod (v2), please contact chris@maniosdigital.com or call 1 (818) 760-8290.

Polecam is Designed to Perform, Engineered to Perfection

About Polecam:

Polecam Limited was founded in 1998 by Steffan Hewitt, BSc(hons) Metallurgy & Material Science. Polecam is the recognized world leader in lightweight carbon fiber based camera platforms and remote systems for use in the broadcast, film, tv, industrial and medical sectors. Continuing to successfully design and manufacture unique systems from its headquarters based in the United Kingdom and is supported by an extensive network of global partners providing local sales, service, and support.

About Manios Digital & Film:

Manios Digital & Film is a leading source for premium-quality tools used in broadcast production, digital cinematography and by independent camera operators. With a tradition of excellence, the company acts as a bridge between manufacturers of world-class imaging products and professionals who depend on them.

Founded in 1992 by Steve Manios, Jr., Manios Digital provides cinematographers, camera operators, and photographers with the very best production tools backed by informed technical advice and timely support. More than 25 years later, quality, experience, and service remain the company’s core values. Manios provide demonstration equipment, technical support, and advice – with the added benefit of in-house engineering service, support, and repair. Manios Digital is the exclusive US distributor for Cartoni Camera Supports, Hawk-Woods power solutions, and Kinotehnik LED lights.