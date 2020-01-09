LynTec Changes the Power Conversation at NAMM 2020

LynTec Will Display Its Full Range of Flexible and Affordable Power Control and Audio Sequencing Solutions Designed for Venues of All Sizes

LENEXA, Kan. — Jan. 7, 2020 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that it will showcase its RJ-45 Switch Sets, the award-winning XPC Xtend Power Control (XPC) series, and its full patented line of RPC panels power control solutions in Booth 18913 at NAMM 2020, Jan. 16-19, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.



"Reliable and easy-to-use power control and audio sequencing play a vital part in ensuring there are no hiccups during shows," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "At NAMM, we'll demonstrate our range of affordable power control options that are flexible, scalable, ensure proper sequencing, and easy to install. Attendees will be amazed at how much we can help them accomplish."

For NAMM 2020, LynTec will demonstrate its new RJ-45 Switch sets. Designed to increase installation efficiency and simplify maintenance, the new solder-free RJ-45 switch sets include the Locking Wall Plate Switch Set family available either as single gang stainless steel wall plate (SS-2PL), a brushed aluminum decora insert (SS-2DPL), or the locking rack plate switch set (SS-2LRP). Each set includes a pre-installed PC board with a modular connector and screw terminal strip, and features a locking switch, two keys, and a tumbler lock position label for plug and play installation. They are compatible with LynTec's PDS, MSP, MSLC, RPC, and RPCR products. Switch sets that require soldering will also be available by request.

LynTec will also show how its XPC series of remote relay modules extend beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI. The family includes the 20-amp and 30-amp XRM 20 Relay Modules, a 1RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer, a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip, and the XPC standalone controller.

Also on display will be LynTec's patented RPC Series, the company's go-to solution for its proven power control technology, ease of installation and use, and flexibility. Based on the G3 PowerlinkTM hardware platform by Square D and engineered to simplify build-outs by accelerating the installation process, the power control decreases operating costs with simple wiring that allows electricians to complete install quickly and easily, and removes additional steps, costs, and space needed to install a separate relay panel. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232).

The RPC family of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

