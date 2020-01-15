Luxul's ProWatch Remote Cloud Management Solution Named Networking Product of the Year by CTA Smart Home Division

DRAPER, Utah — Jan. 9, 2020 — The Consumer Technology Association™ (CTA) Smart Home Division has recognized Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions, with a Smart Home 2020 Mark of Excellence Award. The CTA named the Luxul ProWatch™ remote cloud management solution Networking Product of the Year.

Presented by the CTA at a reception at CES 2020, the Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the best in custom integration and installed technology. Each year, manufacturers, distributors, and systems integrators compete in more than 30 award categories, with winners selected by a judging panel of industry experts. This year, in the category of Networking Product of the Year, Luxul ProWatch's ability to help integrators improve their bottom line while delivering next-level customer service impressed the judges.

The Luxul ProWatch cloud management solution allows integrators to meet homeowners' expectations for seamless connectivity by remotely monitoring and managing every device on their clients' networks, getting real-time notifications of status, and quickly resolving issues. A free service for all Luxul dealers, Luxul ProWatch gives integrators peace of mind knowing their clients' systems will be accessible anytime, anywhere. Through Luxul ProWatch, integrators can configure devices remotely, perform firmware updates on select Luxul routers and wireless access points, create customizable alerts, remotely power-cycle devices connected to PDUs and PoE switches that fall offline, and more. By allowing integrators to handle these simple system management tasks without rolling out a truck for a service call, the solution lowers operation costs while delivering a better experience for customers.

"Our goal is to create a better experience for integrators and their clients, and we're so happy that the judges acknowledged those efforts with this award," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Legrand | AV Residential Solutions. "Having remote access to client networks and getting real-time notifications of failures through Luxul ProWatch makes it possible for our dealers to avoid unnecessary truck rolls, create more predictable service scheduling, get ahead of problems, deliver greater reliability, and — if they choose to sell ProWatch as part of a remote management service maintenance contract — develop a predictable recurring monthly revenue stream."

