Litepanels at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2019: PanaVillage to Feature 20 Gemini 2x1 Soft LED Panels

LOS ANGELES — Nov. 8, 2019 — Litepanels' Gemini 2x1 Soft RGBWW LED panels will be bringing creative colorful light to PanaVillage, a two-level exhibition space housing the Panavision family of companies at the 27th Annual EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Film Festival taking place Nov. 9-16 in Torun, Poland. PanaVillage will feature 20 Gemini 2x1 panels lighting the ground-floor exhibition space and camera production set, in addition to providing dynamic practical lighting throughout the exhibit.

Hosted by lighting rental house Panalux and other Panavision brands, PanaVillage will be held in Torun's newly renovated Karczma Damroki facility located adjacent to the Jordanki Festival Centre. PanaVillage will provide an immersive, end-to-end experience for CAMERIMAGE attendees to interact with the Panavision ecosystem of cameras and lenses, lighting, filters, gels, grip, and remote systems.

The Gemini RGBWW panels will also be showcased in a PanaVillage micro workshop co-sponsored by Litepanels. Lighticians CEO Tim Duff will present a session titled "Learn the Art of Visual Storytelling With Dynamic Lighting and Wireless Control" at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Thursday, Nov. 14. Duff will present an introduction to wireless control with tips and tricks for overcoming its challenges, and he will also show how wireless control systems can be used with Gemini LEDs through active, hands-on demonstrations in multiple lighting setups.

"Panalux is one of our most valued lighting rental partners in the EMEA market, offering film, television, and media production clients the very best in lighting equipment and associated services," said Halid Hatic, SVP at Vitec Production Solutions. "We're looking forward to participating in the PanaVillage and showing CAMERIMAGE visitors how versatile and powerful Gemini is when used for live and on-location productions of any size and scope."

Litepanels' Gemini 2x1 Soft RGBWW LED panel delivers the cine industry's widest range of dynamic lighting options. A true soft light with outstanding power and performance, Gemini features over 16.7 million colors and 11 cinematic lighting effects instantly available at the touch of a button, as well as full-spectrum white light from 2,700K to 10,000K CCT. The top 300 industry-standard gels are built-in with the ability to use either Tungsten or Daylight source for a total of 600 gel options. Gemini provides DPs, lighting designers, and gaffers with a no-compromise solution that has incredible value, all in one compact and lightweight fixture.

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

