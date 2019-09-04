Legrand Resi Sales Sync App Now Available for Download on App Store

Visit Legrand | AV at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Aug. 29, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced that its Legrand Resi Sales Sync App is now available for download on the App Store. For integrators, the easy-to-use mobile tool places marketing and sales collateral, product information, and training resources from all nine Legrand brands — Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage — in one convenient spot, while offering sharing functionality and quick access to favorite files.

"Whether they need product installation instructions on a job site or promotional materials for a client meeting, with the Legrand Resi Sales Sync App integrators have access to the very latest information from all Legrand brands at any time on their iPhone or iPad," said Reid Cram, marketing director — Residential, at Legrand | AV. "And the easy-to-navigate app makes it simple for users to quickly find exactly what they need and share that information with others. It's an amazingly powerful tool and we couldn't be more excited for our partners to start taking advantage of it."

For any of the Legrand brands, the Legrand Resi Sales Sync app provides users with quick access to brochures, catalogs, and other product literature; image downloads and marketing videos; installation instructions and training presentations; recorded webinars; and much more. When a user's mobile device is connected to Wi-Fi, the app will automatically sync with the server to ensure the very latest information.

With the app's Share+ feature, users can easily share a single file or group of files via email, while StoryCast™ allows them to stream a live feed from the app onto any desktop or tablet. Users can mark any file as a favorite with a single tap and have convenient access to their favorites on the home page, in addition to recently viewed, most recently accessed, and most popular files.

To begin using the Legrand Sales Sync App once it has been downloaded from the app store, users simply tap "Request Credentials" and fill out a short form, and their request will be authenticated by a Legrand representative. Those who have previously downloaded the beta version need only to update the app and re-enter their login credentials.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us.

Image Caption: The Legrand Resi Sales Sync App is now available, giving dealers access to product and training resources for all nine brands under one roof.

