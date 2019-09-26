Legrand | AV Residential Wins Big at CEDIA Expo 2019

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Sept. 23, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced that its brands combined to bring home seven awards from CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver. Da-Lite and Nuvo were recognized with CE Pro Best Product Awards; Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, and SANUS received Residential Systems Best of Show Awards; and QMotion and Vantage were honored with Connected Design Awards. In addition, Bonnie Perella, Legrand | AV's territory sales manager, was recognized as Women in Consumer Technology's (WiCT) 2019 Volunteer of the Year at its annual CEDIA Luncheon.

"At Legrand, we are committed to providing integrators with AV systems, networking, and infrastructure solutions that come together to deliver amazing smart homes for their clients," said Lauren Theobald, director of marketing at Legrand | AV. "We are overwhelmed with the excitement these solutions generated at our booth at CEDIA Expo 2019 and truly honored to have our efforts recognized by the prestigious award programs of CE Pro, Residential Systems, and Connected Design."

Judged by CE Pro editors and industry leaders based on innovation, functionality, and competitive advantages and benefits to the installer, the annual Best Product Awards celebrate the most noteworthy new products and technologies of the year. For 2019, in the Home Theater/Multi-Room Audio/Video category, Da-Lite's Parallax Stratos 1.0 ambient light rejection (ALR) surface received the Best Projection Screen Award. The surface rejects 80% of ambient light with 1.0 gain for standard-throw projectors and scales as high as 16 feet in one seamless sheet of fabric. In the Loudspeakers category, Nuvo's 8-inch passive subwoofers and digital amplifiers were honored with the Best Architectural Speakers Award. For small, medium, and large home theaters, the compact single and dual subwoofers deliver a powerful, low-frequency impact, while the wall- and rack-mount amplifiers are packed with convenient features for maximum versatility.

Residential Systems Best of Show Award winners were chosen based on a number of criteria, including value, impact, and uniqueness to the market. This year, judges on the show floor were impressed with Luxul's Epic Mesh wireless mesh solution, Middle Atlantic's Forward family of installation solutions, and SANUS' Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV mounts.

The first of its kind for the CEDIA market, Luxul's Epic Mesh combines a router and satellite nodes that require no wired link between them. Luxul has engineered this product specifically for the integrator channel, with features such as Wave 2 MU-MIMO 4x4 backhaul; eight SSIDs; tri-band with beamforming on all three bands; and — as with all Luxul's brand support — high dealer margins, a three-year warranty, and lifetime support. Middle Atlantic's Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and the brand's patented universal mounting pattern, which allow the family's blank and vent panels, cable management, lighting, and other rack solutions to be quickly installed without tools. Inspired by the sleek look of today's TVs and high-end kitchen appliances, the SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV mounts combine a brushed metal exterior with a solid steel frame, slim profile, FluidMotion™ ultra-smooth-moving design, and Steady Set™ no-drift functionality.

The Connected Design Awards program recognizes the best-designed technology and products that the smart home industry has to offer. Entries were judged by an esteemed panel of experts from the custom integration and design and architecture communities based on design, innovation, and application. Winners included Vantage's EasyTouch Glass Keypad Station and QMotion Qadvanced shades. The EasyTouch Glass is an elegant, powerful replacement for light switches in today's smart homes. Thanks to a proprietary Vantage technique, the keypad offers a highly reflective, glass-like look with a smooth touch surface for a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. QMotion has a long heritage of solving window treatment challenges with advanced technology and a focus on aesthetics. The brand has expanded its Qadvanced Shades with new, larger sizes that offer the same attention to detail, sleek aesthetic, and easy installation for which the rest of the product family is well known.

Perella, a WiCT 2018 Legacy Award honoree, received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award at the annual WiCT CEDIA Luncheon in appreciation for her contributions to the association. She has been with Legrand | AV for more than 10 years.

# # #

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/190923LegrandAV.docx

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/Da-LiteStratos

Image Caption: Da-Lite Parallax Stratos 1.0

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/NuvoSub

Image Caption: Nuvo 8-inch passive subwoofers and digital amplifiers

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/LuxulEpicMesh

Image Caption: Luxul Epic Mesh wireless mesh solution

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/MAP_Forward

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic Forward family of installation solutions

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/SANUS_Advanced

Image Caption: SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV mounts

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/Vantage_EasyTouch_Glass

Image Caption: Vantage EasyTouch Glass Keypad Station

Link to Photos: http://bit.ly/QMotion_QAdvanced

Image Caption: QMotion Qadvanced shades

Link to Photos: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/LegrandAV_Bonnie_Perella.jpg

Image Caption: Bonnie Perella, WiCT 2019 Volunteer of the Year

Follow Legrand | AV Residential Solutions:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/legrand-av-brands/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegrandAV