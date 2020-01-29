Just Add Power Tapped by Wipliance to Keep the Legend Alive at Seattle's 13 Coins Restaurant

Visit Just Add Power at ISE 2020, Booth 1-Q120

LARGO, Fla. — Jan. 28, 2020 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that its system has been installed at 13 Coins, a Seattle dining institution, at its new home in the heart of Seahawks' and Mariners' territory. To cater to sports fans, integrator Wipliance created a multiscreen experience for guests, relying on J+P's solutions to cost-effectively and reliably deliver live sports and other programming to 29 displays and an Epson projector, while providing effortless source switching for restaurant staff.

"If you've ever been to a sports bar and watched staff struggle with multiple remotes to change the game on one display, then you know exactly what 13 Coins wanted to avoid," said Lee Travis, owner of Wipliance. "It wastes valuable time, which affects the guest experience on several levels, especially during busy periods. We needed to make it as simple and fast as possible to send any content to any display. This required a dependable video distribution system, backed by a powerful control solution. Based on its outstanding performance in other similar installations, we relied on J+P's 3G Ultra HD Over IP system."

13 Coins' J+P system offers ultra-low 16 ms of latency from source to screen and supports 4K Ultra HD resolutions and HDMI 2.0 devices with HDCP 2.2. The platform enables seamless switching between any resolution HDMI source as well as uncompressed lossless multichannel audio formats including Dolby Atmos support. Video wall functionality is built-in for displays installed in portrait and flipped configurations as well as image push, pull, and pop features. An integrated scaler on the receiver automatically adjusts the picture to fit the screen.

Each of 13 Coins' Comcast HD cable boxes and a local HDMI source — for digital signage and presentations by guests holding private events — is equipped with J+P's VBS-HDIP-707 PoE transmitters, while VBS-HDIP-508 PoE receivers are attached to the displays and projector. The Ultra HD Over IP platform is engineered to provide complete scalability, so expanding the system with an additional screen or source is as simple as adding another receiver or transmitter. Simple and intuitive control over the system is provided by Control4. Using two portable touchscreens, staff can send any source to any display or group of displays with the tap of an icon.

"The installation at 13 Coins provides a perfect example of the importance of ease of use in any bar or restaurant with multiple displays and sources," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "Without the need to hunt down remotes, employees can work much more efficiently — effortlessly changing the source on any display to create a seamless viewing experience for guests. We're proud to be a part of the solution at 13 Coins and to have a role in the next chapter of the legendary restaurant's history."

More information about Wipliance projects and services is available at wipliance.com. More information on J+P and its products is available at www.justaddpower.com.

