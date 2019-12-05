The future is video: IPV secures £4m investment to accelerate global growth

CAMBRIDGE, UK, 5 DECEMBER 2019: Media asset management software provider IPV has confirmed details of new growth capital that will enable it to further expand the global reach of its acclaimed MAM product, Curator. The £4m Series A round was led by SME-focused venture capital firm Mobeus Equity Partners, with additional ongoing finance secured from Calculus Capital.

Mark Fagan, IPV CEO said, “Multiple industries are rapidly expanding their use of video but are facing significant challenges during the content creation process. Curator makes it easy to remotely edit, collaborate and publish high quality video content – enabling customers to ensure consistency of messaging and sustained audience growth via digital, online and mobile platforms.”

This capital will enable IPV to deliver the benefits of Curator to an even wider audience, expanding into areas of digital marketing, customer experience and enterprise video management.

IPV has built a market-leading client base that includes leading players such as HBO, Monster Energy, NASA, Nintendo, PGA Tour and Turner who use Curator to manage and create significant and complex video content across their organisations, wherever in the world their creative teams are based.

Rowan Grobler, Investment Manager for Mobeus, comments: “We are delighted to be leading an investment round into a business with a best-in-class product and a senior team of proven operators that, with further capital to support the sales and marketing function, will be well-positioned to target the digital marketing market both in the US and UK.”

Calculus Capital Co-Head of Investments, Richard Moore, said, “After the great progress of our initial investment, we’ve been proud to watch IPV transform itself into a globally recognised, leading video management platform with a notably enhanced client list. We are delighted to continue to support the company as video continues to grow exponentially as Curator is ideally placed to meet the substantial demand of this sector.”

About IPV

IPV is a media asset management software provider whose flagship product, Curator, allows leading brands to intelligently create, search and automate video content at game-changing speeds. Based in Cambridge, UK, its customer base includes some of the world’s most successful broadcasters, content creators and aggregators, and blue-chip organisations active in markets ranging from retail to space exploration.

