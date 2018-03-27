IPE to showcase IDS network-based display and control at Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

26 March 2018, ROYSTON, UK – IPE will feature its Information Display System (IDS) a scalable, network-based display and control system on the Quixant stand (Booth 1131) at the 33 annual Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention which takes place from 19-20 April at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

IPE’s IDS solution is comprised of dedicated software and hardware devices that provide everything from simple information display to complex control functionality via networked displays and intuitive touchscreens. A range of IDS devices will drive a number of gaming monitors on the Quixant stand.

IDS Head of Sales and Support Reuben Such, said, “Quixant is the leading designer and manufacturer of computer platforms and monitor solutions for the global gaming industry. IPE have partnered with Quixant to drive their gaming monitor demo wall using our revolutionary IDS solution, a product synonymous with driving video streams to multiple displays. We are very much looking forward to showing what IDS can do to the massive Indian gaming market.”

IDS was initially designed for broadcast application and is in constant use at the BBC, Sky, CNN, Sony Pictures, American Public Media, YouTube, and many others. However, it is equally applicable to many other major business applications, including gaming.

###

About IPE:

IPE was established in 1982, initially as a system integrator primarily involved in the audio world. The company was extremely well known and highly regarded for designing and building radio facilities, be they studios, galleries or full facilities.

However, in 2007, in the course of in-house R&D, IPE found that it could create and develop a more elegant solution to the standard, cumbersome and expensive broadcast clocks and tally units that had been seen in broadcast facilities for decades. From that, IPE’s Information Display System (IDS) was born, a scalable, network-based display and control system designed specifically for the broadcast industry.

Media enquiries

IPE

Reuben Such

Head of Sales and Support

+44 (0)7710 393672

Reuben.such@ipe-technologies.com

www.ipe-technologies.com

Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171