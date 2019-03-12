IPE to showcase advanced IDS and power management at NAB Show

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

NAB Show 2019, Booth N4515 – IPE will continue its long association with the advanced displays available from industry leader Densitron by highlighting the latest developments of its Intelligent Display System (IDS) on Densitron’s booth at NAB Show 2019.



Densitron will showcase how IPE’s Intelligent Display System (IDS), a scalable, network-based display and control system, can be integrated into Densitron’s popular panoramic displays.



Specifically, IPE’s TS5 Touchscreen device will drive seven on-booth screens, plus camera control and DMX lighting, over an IDS network.



Densitron Global Director of Product Development Martyn Gates said, “Operators of high-cost studio environments face flexibility, cost and space challenges that Densitron and IPE can resolve.”



IDS is the innovative and must have addition to any modern broadcast workflow. Through continued development based on market trends and customer feedback IDS has never been more essential. Streamlining and simplifying are two key elements in the technical delivery of IDS. By harvesting technical information from across a broadcast network, IDS can either control or display that information depending on the users requirements. Think camera control, room booking information, visualisation, branding, critical timing, scheduling, think IDS. Many applications in one product - IDS simplifies the complicated.



IPE Head of Sales and Support Reuben Such said, “We really believe that, once seen, IDS becomes a ‘must-have’ workflow component and we are delighted that our ongoing relationship with Densitron enables us to feature the best of both companies environments.”



###

About IPE:



IPE was established in 1982, initially as a system integrator primarily involved in the audio world. The company was extremely well known and highly regarded for designing and building radio facilities, be they studios, galleries or full facilities.



However, in 2007, in the course of in-house R&D, IPE found that it could create and develop a more elegant solution to the standard, cumbersome and expensive broadcast clocks and tally units that had been seen in broadcast facilities for decades. From that, IPE’s Information Display System (IDS) was born, a scalable, network-based display and control system designed specifically for the broadcast industry.



About Densitron:

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interface) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.



Media enquiries

IPE

Reuben Such

Head of Sales and Support

+44 (0)7710 393672





Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 789 9977222