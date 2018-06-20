IHSE’s Dual-Head 4K DisplayPort Extender Kit Increases Viewing Area at Multidisplay Workstations

CRANBURY, N.J. — June 20, 2018 — IHSE USA announced the introduction of new dual-screen capabilities with the Series 490 Draco ultra DP 1.2 Dual-Head option kit during the InfoComm show held in Las Vegas this month. The new 4K extender solution supports up to two 4K60 displays in one extender set. Packaged in a compact enclosure are two DisplayPort KVM fiber-optic extenders and an internal power supply supporting 100-240 VAC, creating a unique extender solution­­ for business and professional users focused on high-resolution imaging for command and control, air traffic control, visual medicine, and geospatial mapping.

“Whether they’re in a classroom, a boardroom, a military war room, or an editing suite — or anywhere in between — users across the spectrum are increasingly taking advantage of UHD screens and can achieve more by putting them together,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “With this dual-head 4K DP extender, we’re bringing the next level of dual-screen capabilities to users looking to increase their productivity with large UHD dual-display workstations for ultra-high-resolution imaging, mapping, or multiapplication setups. Those organizations will benefit in terms of both capex and ROI.”

With the Series 490 dual-head extender units, users can either create a stretched desktop of 8192 x 2160 (2 x 4096 x 2160) across two displays or run them in “clone” mode to show the same content on both displays, depending on the computer’s graphic card capabilities. Duplicating the desktop display in clone mode is useful for presentations in which the presenter works from one monitor while the audience views the presenter’s work on a large screen or projection system. Operating in full dual-4K stretched-desktop mode allows full-4K graphic applications on one screen while providing workspace for application tools on the second monitor.

The Draco ultra DP base board is the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60-hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device uses the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).

The Draco ultra DP Dual-Head extender kit allows users to operate CPUs from a remotely located workstation over two duplex-fiber cables. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60-hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4).

These extenders can also support audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

In addition to extending point-to-point, high-resolution images as far as 5 kilometers, the DP Dual-Head extenders can be integrated into IHSE’s XV models of KVM matrix switches, allowing users to share dual-head 4K sources across multiple workstations.

