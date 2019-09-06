Hogarth WW – Top Int’l Advertising/Marketing/Communications Agency Taps WSDG

MEXICO CITY: Mexico, reports that Walters-Storyk Design Group has created a new recording studio complex for the leading international Advertising/ Marketing/Communication company’s new Mexico City offices

WSDG-designed Hogarth WW C.R.

Victor Machado, Head of Audio, Hogarth WW remarked, “I worked in a WSDG-designed studio ten years ago, and I knew then that when I had the opportunity to commission a new studio that they would be our designers of choice.” Hogarth’s new recording facility is designed for VO recording and sound design for advertising. And it will be linked in real time to the firm’s sister companies in London, NYC, Singapore, etc., via the Dante System.

Hogarth WW WSDG-Designed VO Booth

Hogarth was born in a small attic above a shop near London’s Carnaby Street in 2008, and quickly grew from a three-man nucleus nucleus to a 4,500 member team of global collaborators working with one third of the Top 100 brands worldwide including Ford, Gucci, Volvo, Greenpeace, Pringles, British Airways, Heinz and Rolls Royce. The firm maintains over 250 broadcast production suites in 29 offices around the world, including their in-house Gramercy Park Studios, a state-of-the-art postproduction facility with multiple locations.

Hogarth WW Production Desk With AVID MTRX

“Our Mexico office works with global brands and also with highly relevant local firms such as Bimbo and Telcel. And we have become a mainstay in Hogarth WW’s international broadcast production process,” Machado emphasized. "Not only in Latin America, but for our worldwide operations. For this reason it was critical that our new studio provides extremely high-end connectivity between our global offices and creative teams. Our choice of Avid MTRX represents an invaluable element to our integration with the Dante protocol network output.”

Pictured in new WSDG-designed Hogarth WW recording studio are (l-t-r) Victor Machado, Head of Audio Hogarth Mexico, WSDG Partner, Sergio Molho, Gustavo Ruiz, Operation Director, Hogarth Mexico, and Luis Camacho, Broadcast Lead, Hogarth Mexico

Commenting on the project, WSDG Partner/ Director of Business Development, Sergio Molho remarked, ”We are especially pleased to have been selected to create this sophisticated new audio production/post production facility for Hogarth’s Mexico City offices. Their work is recognized as exceptional for clients around the world, their standards are extremely high and we are confident that the dual Control Room, Live Room and sound lock complex we designed for them will meet their current and growing needs for many years to come.”