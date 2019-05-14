Hipica TV Selects Envivo Replay to Enhance Daily, Live Thoroughbred Racing Programming

Cypress, CA, May 14, 2019 – The newly launched Spanish-language Hipica TV (TSG Network) selected Envivo Replay from Variant Systems as the heart of its production system. The daily live show features races, replays and offers handicapping selections on races from The Stronach Group-owned (TSG) Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park, Golden Gate Fields, and Pimlico Race Course. The horse race programming is available every day at GulfstreamPark.com and youtube.com/HipicaTV.

The HD broadcast is independent of its English broadcast with separate producers, directors, cameras, on-air talent, race caller and now replay using Envivo Replay. Envivo Replay is being used to capture all TSG tracks to archive the day’s races, create race re-caps, and upload Spanish content to social media.

“For us, it was critical to archive each race track simultaneously and provide quick re-caps,” said Guillermo Burgos, Vice President & Executive Producer at Sellitto Video Systems (SVS). SVS produces the live broadcast for both Gulfstream Park simulcast and Hipica TV. SVS also manages all A/V requirements at Gulfstream Park. “It was so easy to archive all the race tracks in the Envivo system. The only thing we spent time learning was the sequence that would work best for the production team. The system is very intuitive and smart. And the company’s technical support is top notch. We’ve been very impressed so far with Envivo.”

In addition to race replays and highlights, the Hipica TV team is taking advantage of Envivo Replay’s built-in social media interface. This capability allows Gulfstream to streamline their social media postings of individual race highlights and race day summaries.

“One huge plus Envivo had was its social media upload extension tool. There was no learning curve at all,” added Burgos. “There are a lot of components in our control room. With the Envivo replay system, our team can easily save clips from our different race tracks, make playback recaps and upload to social media content faster than any other tool we’ve ever seen. It is simply amazing how fast we can load content to social media, which for us, is a must.”

“We are delighted that Guillermo and his team selected Envivo Replay to cover race replays, highlights and social media clips for their Spanish broadcasts," said Adolfo Rodriguez, Variant Systems Group Co-Founder and CEO. “It’s fantastic to see how the capabilities of Envivo Replay are enabling Hipica TV to streamline their workflow.”

During its first month on GulfstreamPark.com and LaurelPark.com in March of this year, Hipica TV reached an average of 76,000 unique viewers each week and nearly 800,000 total views. Along with live races, Hipica TV will include live interviews, feature stories, and insights from its four anchors.

FOR-A is the exclusive seller of the Envivo Replay solution in North, Central and South America. The distribution agreement gives live event producers and broadcasters the ability to use Envivo Replay as part of a complete live event workflow with FOR-A’s HANABI series of video switchers, ClassX 3D graphics and video writer telestrators.

Launched in 2017, Envivo Replay offers a complete replay solution packaged in an intuitive user interface with continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities, simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles to clip bins, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, direct publishing to social media platforms, as well as support for high speed super slow-motion cameras.