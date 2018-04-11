Spidercam GmbH and Gravity Media Group announce strategic partnership in North America

Spidercam, the world leading cable camera system owner and Gravity Media Group, the global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services, have today announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate growth in the adoption, service and support of the Spidercam system in the USA and Canada. This agreement, which was finalized at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, builds upon the existing successful strategic partnership in Australia and New Zealand that has been in existence since 2015.

Gravity Media Group, through its Gearhouse Broadcast subsidiary, will use its deep live event experience and breadth of operation to support the expansion of use of Spidercam, enabling many more broadcasters, producers and directors to take advantage of the unique view that a Spidercam system offers to their production.

Spidercam will continue to provide the high quality engineered systems whilst Gearhouse will take on responsibility for marketing the system locally, providing all crew and service support to customers in the USA and Canada alongside local maintenance and logistics.

As a part of the agreement, the joint venture will operate from Gearhouse Broadcast USA’s facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jan Peters, President of Spidercam US said, “We are delighted to be building on our successful relationship with Gravity Media Group in Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to working with Gearhouse Broadcast as a partner in developing the market for Spidercam and supporting many more users of the camera system in the USA and Canada.”

John Newton, CEO of Gravity Media Group added, “We are very happy to be extending our working relationship with such a unique and high quality system that enables us to offer our existing and many potential new customers something quite different in the USA and Canada.”

Having received substantial investment from TowerBrook Capital Partners in September 2016, Gravity Media Group has been actively looking at ways to diversify its businesses into new areas and broaden its global service offering. Last month it acquired German broadcast equipment rental house, Genesis Broadcast Services, now rebranded as Gearhouse Broadcast Germany. This acquisition was the latest in a series of strategic moves by Gravity Media Group, the owner of Gearhouse Broadcast. It follows the acquisitions of Hyperactive Broadcast and Input Media, and significant investment into its own existing American operation.

Over the past 12 months, Gearhouse Broadcast USA has deployed Columbus, its 4K mobile unit, and two multi-purpose mobile production units; Skye and Iona. It has also announced several key appointments including president Michael Harabin, sales and

business development manager Adrina Madatyan and senior sales manager Stan Leshner.