Globecomm Launches Broadcast Distribution Platform on EUTELSAT 113 West A

HAUPPAUGE, NY — April 10, 2018 — Globecomm announced today a new broadcast platform allowing video content providers throughout the world to access the Globecomm network and provide services throughout the Americas. The new platform offers the ability to aggregate video content and multiplex it for distribution on the EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite, providing high availability with minimal end user investment via sub meter antenna access. The platform features broad coverage throughout the United States, Central and South America, with the key ability to deliver to the Caribbean — specifically the French and Dutch Islands.

On this integrated broadcast platform, Globecomm provides a fully managed service via its many global points of presence, robust fiber and satellite network, and multiplexing out of Globecomm’s Hauppauge, New York headquarters.

This platform enables providers to quickly and easily access the Globecomm network, deliver content via highly available connectivity, and service their clients across multiple countries on one beam. The service is ideal for targeting both end users and larger user groups such as resorts and hotels for their own internal distribution. Content providers have the flexibility of determining exactly where they want to hand off their content to Globecomm without the need to customize long haul contribution methods.

“Satellite plays a leading role in global media distribution and is quickly becoming the distribution medium of choice across Latin America,” said Globecomm SVP of Sales Engineering and Marketing Paul Scardino. “This platform provides customers with a powerful, cost-efficient way to meet viewer demand for high-quality content.”

# # #

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing and distributing voice, video and data solutions the most remote locations on Earth — under the most treacherous conditions. The company’s multi-network satellite, fiber and cellular infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for government, maritime, media, enterprise and oil & gas markets in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions; complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications; and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan. www.globecomm.com

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Globecomm/180410Globecomm.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Globecomm/Globecomm-EutelsatLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: Eutelsat Logo