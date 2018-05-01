Hotwire Communications partners with Globecast Americas to distribute seven new Arabic channels

Los Angeles,May 1st,2018 — Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has partnered with Hotwire Communications to deliver seven new Arabic language channels. The channels include Alaraby, Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Kuwait TV, Panorama Films, Panorama Drama and Sky News Arabia.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hotwire is the nation’s leading fiber optics communications provider, utilizing its all-fiber network to deliver best-in-class services to residential, commercial and government customers.

Jonathan Bullock, VP of Development and Government at Hotwire Communications commented, “In the past year, we have experienced an increased demand for Arabic language content. These channels meet the demand and allow Hotwire Communications to expand its library of content for Arabic-speaking viewers. Partnering with Globecast on this project was an incredible opportunity to work with global experts of international content.”

Leveraging its worldwide satellite, fiber and IP network, Globecast is aggregating the channels at its Culver City, CA facility and delivering them directly to Hotwire’s headend in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Natalie Rouse, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution at Globecast Americas commented, “Our goal is to provide our partners with top tier content that directly addresses the needs of their particular markets. Our partnership with Hotwire Communications is a great example of that. Over the past few months, we’ve worked very closely with Hotwire to develop a deep understanding of their markets, the demographics of their customers and the types of content they were asking for. We feel the addition of these seven Arabic language networks will go a long way in addressing their customer needs and providing content that their customers will enjoy. Given Hotwire’s growing Arabic audience, we’re confident these new channels will be successful.”

The project expands Globecast Americas’ overall channel portfolio and increases its line-up of international content to 29 channels from around the world.