Globecast announces François-Regis Grenot as Sales Director France

Paris, 27th June 2018 — Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announces Francois-Regis Grenot as Sales Director France, effective 1July. In his new role, Grenot will work closely with Globecast’s customers in France both on the technical and client service side to ensure that the company is meeting their needs in this rapidly evolving media landscape.

Grenot brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Globecast, with 20 years in the telecoms industry and B2B Sales for French and international companies. Since 2005, he’s been part of the Orange Business Services large accounts division, working as Global Account Manager in charge of the customers AXA and PSA Peugeot Citroen. Prior to that, he worked as an account manager at Equant France on the French multi-national side of things, eventually moving to Equant New York, where he worked on the North American market.

Philippe Bernard, CEO at Globecast commented, “Francois-Regis’leadership skills and ability to motive and manage people in competitive markets will be a huge asset to the already strong sales force we have. He has the background necessary to help our customers understand the changing times of this dynamic market, especially as we see a shift toward IP, virtualization and cloud services. We’re delighted to welcome him to our growing team.”

Grenot commented, “ Globecast has such a solid portfolio and a truly talented leadership team in place that I’m happy to become part of. I’m looking forward to building upon the company’s success in France and working closely with our customers so they can harness the power of IP and the cloud and evolve with the changing times.”

Grenot reports directly to CEO Philippe Bernard and sits on the Globecast Executive Committee.