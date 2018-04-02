Glensound Announces New Products for NAB

Los Angeles, CA – April 2018… Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast market and ASK Sales are pleased to announce that they will have numerous new product offerings on display during the upcoming NAB show in Las Vegas, NV. With a focus on increasing efficiency of operation as well as integrating mobile phones into the broadcast mix, Glensound’s new product offerings incorporate a wide range of applications. During NAB, the company will be located at booth N5108.

DARK1616S

Based on the popular DARK1616, the ‘S’ adds sample rate converters to the digital AES outputs and a Word clock input and output. The Word clock input can be used to lock the Dante® network to an external clock source and the Word clock output can be used to lock external equipment to the Dante’s network sample rate.

PARADISO LITE

This is a new low-cost version of Glensound’s hugely popular Paradiso Dante/ AES67 network audio commentary unit. The Paradiso Lite keeps all the existing extensive input and output circuits and the versatile remote mixing software of the original Paradiso, but provides a more economical unit by removing the expensive ePaper displays and fiber network connections.

PARADISO Rack

The remote mixer facility of the Paradiso and the ability to assign most any source to any front panel control to add to any mix makes it one of the most versatile audio engines on the market. The Paradiso rack takes those flexible facilities and fits them in a practical 1RU 19-inch rack form factor for general purpose studio and broadcast use.

VITA BB

The VITA BB (Big Button) is the latest addition to our immensely successful VITA range. It offers a compact desktop Dante/ AES67 commentators unit with extra-large Mic On and Talkback buttons.

VIRGIL OB

The VIRGIL OB is a rugged portable outside broadcast Dante/ AES67 stereo headphone amplifier. The unit’s unique circuitry automatically provides the correct output level for both high impedance ‘broadcast’ headphones and low impedance ‘domestic’ ones. Its headphone output can also safely be connected to both mono earpieces or stereo headphones.

GS-MPI-TRRS

This is Glensound’s brand new mobile phone Interface designed to interface broadcasters’ cell phones to professional audio equipment. Bi-directional audio is sent to/ from the cell phone and the audio desk, which allows audio apps on the phone such as WhatsApp or FaceTime to be utilized for on-Air or archiving purposes.

New Beatrice B4, D4, D8, R4, and R8 Intercom Systems

Featuring five models (B4, D4, D8, R4, and R8), Glensound’s new Beatrice Intercom systems harness the power and versatility of the Dante™ network audio. With crystal clear 48k digital audio distributed over standard local area networks in real time, setting up communication systems is quick and easy. Being both Dante™ and AES67 compliant, interfacing to other manufacturers’ equipment within one’s AoIP infrastructure for intercom capability is also trouble free.

About Glensound and ASK Sales

Located in Maidstone, Kent, UK, Glensound is a manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for the world’s broadcast and commercial audio markets. Manufacturing all products in-house to ensure both performance and reliability, Glensound’s catalog encompasses Balance Converters, AD/DA Converters, Commentary Systems, Dante® Networked Audio, Headphone Amplifiers, Intercom Equipment, and Audio Mixers, and more. For additional information, visit the company online at www.glensound.co.uk. ASK Sales (http://askproaudiosales.com/) is the exclusive distributor of Glensound in North America.

