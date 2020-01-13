Los Angeles/London/Tel Aviv, January 13, 2020 – eTribez, the company behind the unprecedented, end-to-end, Cloud-based Production Management Platform called eTribez Production Management, as well as a unique, Cloud-based Casting and Audience Engagement solution, has announced that its Production Management Platform has been embraced by the prominent, multi-media production company AG Studios Colombia. The announcement was made today by Eli Abayan, CEO/Co-Founder, eTribez, and Cristina Echeverri, Executive Director, AG Studios Colombia.

AG Studios Colombia will utilize the eTribez Production Management Platform as a cutting-edge tool to achieve the company’s vision by producing its audiovisual projects in an efficient manner. Since company executives first learned about the existence of the platform at NATPE 2018, with all of its unique features, they embraced it as the new digital tool they were seeking in order to offer the best production technology to AG Studio Colombia’s clients, and to keep track of the status of its various feature film and TV series projects.

AG Studios’ biggest - and most recent - production service projects include the Amazon Prime Video streaming series Jack Ryan (Season 2), and the Telemundo TV series La Reina Del Sur (Season 2).

Cristina Echeverri, Executive Director with AG Studios Colombia, said, “The eTribez Production Management Platform has made our productions more efficient. We have discovered it to be an excellent tool that adds value to our clients, contractors and vendors. We highly recommend this platform as an important new tool for producers of original content everywhere.”

Adds Ted Bookstaver, eTribez’ VP, Client Relations, “While we have had, up until now, great interest from important production companies large and small across the U.S. and Europe, AG Studios Colombia’s embrace of our unique Production Management Platform marks its debut in the Latin American marketplace. We are confident that more and more top producers in LATAM and elsewhere will soon realize the numerous benefits to their diverse productions that our platform offers. It surely is destined to become a ‘must-have’ service for production companies, broadcasters and top studios on a global basis.”

ABOUT AG STUDIOS:

Founded by Mexican producer and financier Alex Garcia, alongside Colombian producer Rodrigo Guerrero, AG Studios Colombia is dedicated to the creation and production of entertainment and content. It’s part of a holding arm of a conglomerate of entertainment-related investments and businesses with offices in Los Angeles, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

Since the company’s launch in 2015, AG Studios Colombia has become a key player in the growing Colombian film and TV service market by successfully providing boutique production services on international feature films, television series, music videos, web series, and commercial contracts.

From 2015 to December 2019, the company has accomplished:

· 7 feature films

· 5 television series

· 4 productions in other formats

See: https://agstudios.com.co/

ABOUT ETRIBEZ:

With offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and London, eTribez is a world leader in providing comprehensive digital solutions for the Casting and Production of scripted and non-scripted content for today’s entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries.

Since 2012, eTribez has provided its unique, Cloud-based Casting and Audience Engagement solution to major TV industry clients based in 20 territories around the world – these include ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, Canal +, NBC, Univision, Televisa, MTV, TV Globo, RTL, and many others, in such locations as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. Utilizing the eTribez Casting solution, these top entities have produced over 300 non-scripted TV series, including such hit global TV formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

In 2019, eTribez launched its unprecedented Production Management Platform – a revolutionary, end-to-end, Cloud-based platform that allows production executives the ability to gain more control - and obtain immediate, real-time data – for all of their production activities, even across multiple and concurrent productions, by providing easy oversight of all production operations and resources. The GDPR-compliant Production Management platform, designed as a full ERP for Studios and production companies for TV and Films, effectively manages, in one secure online location, all of the planning, budgeting, scheduling, resource management, staffing, and casting requirements necessary to ensure successful, cost-efficient productions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.etribez.com/about-etribez/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Harary

The Asbury PR Agency, Inc.

Beverly Hills, CA, USA

310/859-1831

dan@asburypr.com