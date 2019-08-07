ENCO to Highlight enTranslate Automated Live Translation System with Machine Learningat IBC2019

Southfield, MI,August 7,2019 – Two dozen languages are officially spoken in the European Union, making the upcoming IBC exhibition in Amsterdam an ideal forum for the first showing outside North America of ENCO's new enTranslate automated live translation system. Making broadcast and AV content accessible to non-native speakers for a fraction of the cost of traditional translation services, the award-winning solution will make its European debut in stand 8.A59 at the event from September 13 to 17.

enTranslate offers broadcasters, media producers and live presenters an easy and affordable solution to automatically translate television programming, corporate meetings, government sessions, lectures, sermons, training materials and other content. TV broadcasters can offer subtitles and secondary or tertiary closed captions in alternative languages to expand their audiences, while government institutions, universities, houses of worship and corporations can embed translated captions in short and long-form VOD content or show live, open-captioned subtitles on local displays to assist in-person attendees.

enTranslate combines the highly-accurate, low-latency speech-to-text engine from ENCO’s patented enCaption open and closed captioning solution with advanced translation technology powered by Veritone, enabling automated, near-real-time translation of live or pre-recorded content for multi-language captioning, subtitling and more. Blending artificial intelligence with sophisticated linguistics modelling, enTranslate uses a Neural Machine Translation methodology to provide high-quality translations based on the context surrounding the current words and phrases. enTranslate supports 46 languages including English, French, Spanish and more.

“By making video content understandable to viewers who don’t speak its original language, enTranslate continues our long-standing mission of helping broadcasters and producers make their media accessible to a wider range of people,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “Traditional translation services can be prohibitively expensive and – particularly for live content --inconvenient, requiring advance scheduling of human translators. enTranslate translating live and pre-recorded content both practical and affordable for organizations large or small, and we are looking forward to showcasing it to IBC attendees.”

Deployable on-premises or in the cloud, enTranslate’s flexible architecture supports a wide range of live baseband and network-based audio and video inputs including analog, AES, HDMI, SDI, AoIP, NDI® and MADI. Translated results can be output in standard caption file formats; embedded as closed captions using an external or optional integrated encoder; or keyed as open captions over an SDI, HDMI or NDI® output. For offline, file-based applications, audio or video clips can be easily ingested into the system and captioned with translations in any supported language, enabling users to quickly and affordably process large libraries of previously recorded content.

About ENCO

Founded in 1983, ENCO pioneered the use of computer-based, digital audio and program automation for radio station and TV studios. The company has since evolved its product line to cross all aspects of today’s automated broadcast and production workflows, including closed-captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. Its two flagship systems, DAD and MOM, bring the industry’s best reliability, cost-efficiency and intuitive operation to automated radio and TV operations worldwide. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a global distribution network, plus a growing network of partnerships with complementary industry vendors. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.