EditShare Deters Cyber Threats with New XStream EFS Auditing Capabilities

Basingstoke, UK — April 3, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced the availability of the new XStream EFS Auditing capabilities, aligning with industry standard best practices for security against cyber attacks and hacks. XStream EFS File Auditing records every log-in/log-out, media space mount, file open read, move, copy or delete. The visually intuitive EFS Auditing Analysis Dashboard makes it easy to sort through file audit logs and read summary reports on user activity which can be filtered by user, IP address, event type, media space and time interval.

“While content producers seek to gain economy and efficiency through file-based workflows, remote collaboration and cloud applications, they also expand the threat surface that is vulnerable to cybercrime,” comments Bill Thompson, storage product manager, EditShare. “EditShare developed EFS File Auditing to provide content security capabilities that align with security best practices as outlined by leading industry organizations like the Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery and Security Association. Ensuring that your facility is operating according to these guidelines is fast becoming table stakes for doing business with major studios and post-production facilities..” EditShare XStream EFS storage is the only purpose-built storage solution that supports comprehensive File Auditing and includes a road map to integration with leading 3rd party SIEM solutions. NAB attendees can see the new features in person on EditShare booth SL8620.

Security Best Practices for Media & Entertainment

The new XStream EFS File Auditing platform allows users to collect and analyze shared storage user activity. In addition to forensic purposes, data can be used to assure clients that their content is stored according to MPAA best practices, meeting security audit protocols and procedures. Detailed reports pinpoint which user carried out an action, what files or directories were affected, and exactly when these actions took place. Unlike other auditing approaches, EFS Auditing does not impact real-time operations or system performance. EFS Auditing data is easily exported to third parties and other auditing applications. Thompson adds, “EFS File Auditing is far more than a glorified server event log file. It’s engineered for media and entertainment, combining native file system hooks, dedicated and redundant hardware resources and a powerful analytics dashboard that can sift through the tsunami of events produced in a busy production environment in moments.”

Feature Highlights of the New XStream EFS File Auditing:

In-situ analysis makes sorting through the tsunami of logging information fast and easy

Leverages dedicated, redundant storage to isolate file audit logging and analysis workloads from ordinary storage read, write, metadata management and OS processes

All XStream EFS shared storage systems support EFS File Auditing

Existing XStream EFS systems can upgrade to include EFS File Auditing*

A native feature of the EditShare Shared Storage File System

*Existing XStream EFS upgrading to File Auditing will require a field upgrade kit that is sold separately.

XStream EFS Auditing at NAB 2018

Members of the press are invited to come get a first hand look at EFS Auditing on stand SL8620. To book a press briefing, please contact Nick Govoni, nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2018 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC.

Press Contacts

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866 7354