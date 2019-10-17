DPA USA Welcomes Matt Frazier as Northwest Area Sales Manager

OCTOBER 17, 2019 – DPA Microphones welcomes Matt Frazier as Northwest Area Sales Manager. Reporting to Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DPA USA, Frazier, whom has nearly 15 years of experience in product sales and support, is responsible for sales throughout the northwest region of the United States.

“We’re very excited to have Matt join our team here in the states,” says Spahr. “DPA has seen tremendous growth over the last several years and Matt’s longtime experience in the music and pro audio industries will help us continue to grow our brand recognition to customers in the northwest. This includes especially crucial territories such as Seattle, which has an amazing musical culture.”

A musician by training, Frazier holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music Theory from Occidental College and a Master of Music in Production and Composition from California State University, Los Angeles. His most recent sales and support experience was as Director of Sales, APAC, for Loud Technologies in Seattle. There, he was responsible for managing 30 pro audio and retail distribution partnerships across 20 countries, as well as assisting with marketing, product management, sales administration and logistics for customer relations. Prior to that, Frazier held regional and senior sales positions for Avid Technology and served as a product specialist for M-Audio.

“I am so pleased to be able to combine my background and experiences to help DPA Microphones continue to increase its presence in this region,” says Frazier. “My years of musical training and performance, as well as my passion for sound, offer me a wonderful opportunity to understand the needs of DPA’s customer-base. I look forward to becoming familiar with DPA’s current users and to further growing the company throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit .