DPA Microphones Boosts Its Presence in Singapore and Thailand With Two New Appointments

DPA Microphones has appointed Acoustic & Lighting Systems to handle the distribution of its entire product range in Singapore and Thailand. And, in a move that will allow it to get even closer to its customer base in the live, PA and MI markets, DPA has also appointed Arcadia Tech as a direct dealer in Singapore.

Ken Kimura, Managing Director of DPA’s APAC Office, says: “We are excited to have both companies looking after DPA and are confident this move will benefit more professional users in the regional audio community as our upgraded mics with the CORE by DPA Technology is being introduced in both territories.”

Headquartered in Malaysia and with offices in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, Acoustic & Lighting Systems is one of the most prominent Audio Visual and Lighting companies in South East Asia. Established in 1993 as a live sound company, A&L has expanded over the years to encompass broadcast and, more recently, the corporate AV sector where it sees plenty of potential for growth.

Mr. Eugene Yeo, the Singapore-based General Manager of A&L, believes DPA has great potential in the region because its high quality product range covers so many different market sectors – from live sound and theatre, to broadcast, recording, film, installation, house of worship and the corporate market.

“We strive to work with brands that can add value to our own brand portfolio, but also to the general pro audio community,” he says. “As a company with a strong heritage and unique technology, DPA has definitely created a distinctive brand identity in the market. Furthermore, it also offers discreet solutions to a wide range of end users whose demand for high quality microphone products is growing all the time.”

Mr. Yeo adds that this is the first time A&L Singapore and Thailand have worked with a major microphone manufacturer and both teams are looking forward to promote the DPA product range and the latest microphone techniques.

“The support of DPA’s Hong Kong office, together with our own expertise and understanding of local culture, will enable us to take the DPA brand for a new height in our areas,” he says. “A&L actively participates in local pro audio events and exhibitions such as Broadcast Asia, where we will definitely showcase DPA. We have also invested in demo kits so that we can showcase directly to clients at their preferred venues.”

Commenting on the appointment of his company as a DPA direct dealer, Arcadia Tech’s managing director, Ron Koh, says: “DPA has always been a standard to look up to when purchasing microphones and with today’s requirement for content, quality audio products such as DPA are always going to be in demand from independent content creators who are always looking to get their hands on the latest professional tools and upgrades.”

Mr. Koh adds that he is very excited about DPA’s latest products such as the new CORE preamps.

“How do you improve an already great sounding microphone? That was my initial thought when I first heard about CORE,” he says. “But, as with every great company, DPA Microphones continues to innovate and bring out products that just get better and better.”

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncoloured and undistorted sound.

