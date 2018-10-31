LYNX Technik Promotes David Holloway to Lead EMEA Technical Sales & Support Team

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announces changes in its sales team with the promotion of David Holloway to the role of Director of Sales, EMEA. This appointment marks LYNX Technik’s commitment to its existing and new customer base, including its global distribution and technology partners.

Most recently, Dave served as LYNX Technik’s UK Sales Manager as well as Technical Sales Manager for Eastern Europe, Russia and the Middle East. In his new role, he will extend his focus to the entire European and MEA region, leveraging experience from his previous roles to continue cultivating relationships and strengthening the company’s regional presence.

Throughout his extensive career in the Broadcast and Electronics industries, Dave has always been known for his reputable and dynamic results-oriented approach working to develop strong partnerships with customers and international distribution networks. He offers an exceptional record of accomplishments helping customers respond efficiently to shifting technical demands, developing new products and helping them find the best strategic solutions to their technology and business needs.

Before joining LYNX Technik in 2014, Dave was Technical Sales and Marketing Director of Canford Audio, a professional audio and broadcast equipment manufacturer and distributor. He has held previous technical sales and product management positions at Pixel Power, Megahertz Communications and Quadrant/Media Products/Telegartner, helping them implement new technologies, establishing distribution networks and defining strategies to maximize efficiency, service, market penetration and growth.

LYNX Technik continues to operate with three major sales and support centers serving a large global customer base. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operate out of the company headquarters in Weiterstadt, Germany. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is managed out of Singapore and led by Joehan Tohkingkeo. The Americas sales & support headquarters is managed out of Southern California by Steve Russell.

Dave can be reached at: David.Holloway@lynx-technik.com and +44 7764 628794 (mobile) or +49 6150 1817 251.